Rolling Stock Market Report by Technavio | Insights on Key Drivers, Trends, and Forecast Through 2024

The new rolling stock market research report from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110006015/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rolling Stock Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the rolling stock market. Download free report sample

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the introduction of new railway projects”, says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the rolling stock market size to grow by 2,267 units during the period 2020-2024.

Rolling Stock Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The rolling stock market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -1.03%.

The global rolling stock market saw the maximum demand for freight cars in 2019.

The freight cars segment is driven by the increased use of freight cars in the mass transportation of goods and raw materials.

Regional Analysis

57% of the growth will originate from the Western Europe region.

The growth of the market in Western Europe is driven by factors such as the presence of well-developed economies such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy and the growth of the railway industry.

Germany, France, the UK, and Italy are the key markets for rolling stock in Western Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

The rolling stock market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.

The rolling stock market is segmented by Product (Freight cars, Passenger transit vehicles, and Locomotives) and Geography (Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Rest of Europe).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Alstom Holdings SA, Bombardier Inc., Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Siemens AG, SKODA TRANSPORTATION AS, Stadler Rail AG, Talgo SA, and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110006015/en/