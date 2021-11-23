Rollo's New Wireless Label Printer Speeds Shipping for Small Businesses

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rollo today announced the release of Rollo Wireless Printer™ and Rollo Ship Manager™—a much-anticipated upgrade of its popular inkless shipping label printer and management software for small and medium-sized businesses.



The new products integrate Apple AirPrint®, Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi® for a seamless shipping and printing experience for Apple iOS®, Android® and desktop computers, letting businesses ship from any mobile or desktop device on their Wi-Fi network at the touch of a button.

E-commerce sales by small and medium businesses are soaring but for many, shipping has remained an obstacle, time-consuming to manage and difficult to scale.

Rollo provides a full ecosystem for individuals and businesses to easily and quickly ship packages. Rollo Printer is designed for fast and reliable inkless printing of shipping labels from 2 to 4.1 inches wide. Rollo Ship Manager provides a full suite of shipping options, connecting directly to large carriers such as UPS and USPS for discounts up to 89% on shipping rates* as well as services such as carrier package pickup, customer package tracking and more.

Rollo Wireless Printer is available now—in time for businesses' Black Friday shipments—for an MSRP of $279.99. Rollo Ship Manager is available for free download at Apple's App Store and Google Play app store.

About Rollo

Rollo makes shipping easier, faster and fun for small and medium-sized businesses. Since the launch of Rollo Printer in 2016, more than 250,000 Rollo Printer units have been sold. The Rollo hashtag is popular on social media, too, boasting more than 19 million views on TikTok. Rollo is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nev.

* Shipping rates are set by the carrier, and discounts are subject to change at any time without notice.

Photographs and video: https://www.rollo.com/media-kit

Rollo, Rollo Label Holder (Rolls and Stacks), Rollo Printer, Rollo Ship Manager, Rollo Ship Manager Wireless Edition, Rollo Wireless Printer are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nelu, LLC. Apple, iPhone, AirPrint, iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPod touch, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Wi-Fi is registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

The photo is also available via AP PhotoExpress.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a04044ac-9374-4389-9c36-f85bf6572005