Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rollo's New Wireless Label Printer Speeds Shipping for Small Businesses

11/23/2021 | 10:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rollo today announced the release of Rollo Wireless Printer™ and Rollo Ship Manager™—a much-anticipated upgrade of its popular inkless shipping label printer and management software for small and medium-sized businesses.

The new products integrate Apple AirPrint®, Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi® for a seamless shipping and printing experience for Apple iOS®, Android® and desktop computers, letting businesses ship from any mobile or desktop device on their Wi-Fi network at the touch of a button.

E-commerce sales by small and medium businesses are soaring but for many, shipping has remained an obstacle, time-consuming to manage and difficult to scale.

Rollo provides a full ecosystem for individuals and businesses to easily and quickly ship packages. Rollo Printer is designed for fast and reliable inkless printing of shipping labels from 2 to 4.1 inches wide. Rollo Ship Manager provides a full suite of shipping options, connecting directly to large carriers such as UPS and USPS for discounts up to 89% on shipping rates* as well as services such as carrier package pickup, customer package tracking and more.

Rollo Wireless Printer is available now—in time for businesses' Black Friday shipments—for an MSRP of $279.99. Rollo Ship Manager is available for free download at Apple's App Store and Google Play app store.

About Rollo

Rollo makes shipping easier, faster and fun for small and medium-sized businesses. Since the launch of Rollo Printer in 2016, more than 250,000 Rollo Printer units have been sold. The Rollo hashtag is popular on social media, too, boasting more than 19 million views on TikTok. Rollo is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nev.

* Shipping rates are set by the carrier, and discounts are subject to change at any time without notice.

Photographs and video: https://www.rollo.com/media-kit

Rollo, Rollo Label Holder (Rolls and Stacks), Rollo Printer, Rollo Ship Manager, Rollo Ship Manager Wireless Edition, Rollo Wireless Printer are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nelu, LLC. Apple, iPhone, AirPrint, iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPod touch, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Wi-Fi is registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

The photo is also available via AP PhotoExpress.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a04044ac-9374-4389-9c36-f85bf6572005


Latest news "Companies"
10:37aHAVILA SHIPPING ASA : Havi04 Notice from Written Resolution
AQ
10:36aKlarna launches 'Pay Now' service in U.S
RE
10:36aPapa Johns signs 60-unit deal for Africa
AQ
10:36aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Peloton Interactive (PTON) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, About Lead Plaintiff in Class Action
PR
10:36aBLACK FRIDAY CHROMEBOOK DEALS (2021) : Samsung, Acer, ASUS & Google Chromebook Savings Shared by Deal Tomato
BU
10:36aBLACK FRIDAY OFFICE CHAIR DEALS (2021) : Ergonomic Computer & Desk Chair Sales Summarized by Retail Egg
BU
10:35aGlo Fiber Makes First Expansion into Maryland with Fiber Service in Frederick
PR
10:35aCSE BULLETIN : New Listing - Red Metal Resources Ltd. (RMES)
NE
10:34aJRSIS HEALTH CARE CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:34aVerizon completes TracFone Wireless, Inc. acquisition
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan, India working on oil-stock release with U.S., timing unclear -so..
2European shares skid to 3-week lows on COVID surge, rate hike fears
3Powell, Brainard nominated as Fed's 1-2 punch. What's next?
4Artnet : Why Sagittariuses Should Date Outside the Art World and More C..
5Shares shrivel as traders see higher rates under Powell; Turkish lira s..

HOT NEWS