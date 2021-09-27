Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rolls-Royce agrees sale of Spanish unit ITP for $2 billion

09/27/2021 | 07:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol

LONDON (Reuters) -Rolls-Royce said it agreed to sell its Spanish unit ITP Aero to a consortium led by Bain Capital Private Equity for 1.7 billion euros ($2.0 billion), bringing the British engineering company close to its 2 billion pound target for disposals.

The sale sent Rolls-Royce shares up 10% to 146 pence, reaching their highest level since the early weeks of the pandemic in March 2020.

The 2 billion pound disposal plan was announced in August 2020, aimed at repairing a balance sheet rocked by pandemic debts. ITP was the biggest asset on the block.

Rolls-Royce's board had approved the deal, which the company said was subject to regulatory clearances.

"Today's announcement is a significant milestone for our disposal programme as we work to strengthen our balance sheet, in support of our medium-term ambition to return to an investment grade credit profile," Rolls-Royce's chief executive Warren East said in a statement.

Turbine blade-maker ITP will remain a supplier to Rolls-Royce after its sale.

Bain Capital's consortium includes Spanish co-investors SAPA and JB Capital, with the potential for further industrial partners to join, the statement said.

($1 = 0.8537 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:31aAMAZON COM : to start offering insurance to UK businesses -broker
RE
07:28aRolls-Royce agrees sale of Spanish unit ITP for $2 billion
RE
07:24aCHINA EVERGRANDE : says stadium construction proceeding as planned
RE
07:20aWhat is behind China's power crunch?
RE
07:15aTSX futures gain as oil prices surge
RE
07:15aPanic buying leaves up to 90% of fuel pumps dry in major British cities
RE
07:12aShell's UK power retailer to grow by 25% after rival's default
RE
07:10aBiohaven's drug candidate for neurological disorder fails study
RE
07:09aRolls-royce holdings says it has clinched 1.7bn euros sale of its itp aero division to consortium comprising bain capital
RE
07:07aBrent oil nears $80 a barrel amid supply constraints
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlo..
2As OPEC reopens the taps, African giants losing race to pump more
3Cryptocurrency exchanges scramble to drop Chinese users after Beijing's..
4Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up and cool down
5TotalEnergies : and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate..

HOT NEWS