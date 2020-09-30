Mission of the Roma Sounding Board

Roma Sounding Board (RSB) is a representative group of civil society organizations with specific expertise in the area of social and economic inclusion of the Roma.

The primary roles of the RSB is to identify areas for increased policy attention for the Roma, deliver Roma perspectives, and propose potential solutions for improving development outcomes and strengthening the social inclusion of the Roma.

Moreover, the RSB informs and provides advice on Roma-specific development challenges for World Bank engagement in Romania. A focus is placed on the significant issues related to addressing these challenges, as well as to contributing to the overall stakeholder dialogue.

The RSB aims, through its advice and activities, to promote equal rights and the socio-economic inclusion of Roma - in particular, of Roma women and girls - and to support the full participation of the Roma in the political, social, and economic development of their communities.

Key Objectives of the Roma Sounding Board

Focus on the challenges facing Roma communities, identifying needs, and providing recommendations conducive to inclusion and growth;

Serve as a platform for more effective communication and participation between civil society organizations working on the Roma agenda in Romania, the World Bank, and other external stakeholders;

Support the facilitation of improved sharing of knowledge and good practices that can contribute towards inclusion of the Roma in Romania;

Provide inputs and constructive advice on the design and implementation of World Bank Romania country program activities relevant to the Roma inclusion agenda;

Engage with Roma communities - including existing advocacy bodies and other individuals and organizations - to ensure that the World Bank Romania country program and stakeholders have access to a diversity of views.

Membership

The RSB consists of civil society organizations active at national level, with expertise in working with/for Roma communities, as well as Roma-organizations active at local/regional level - with one NGO representing each region of Romania.

RSB members are selected by the World Bank following a call for applications and transparent process based on pre-established selection criteria.

The RSB members are selected for a period of 18 months.

Apply Now

In order to apply, please fill out the Application Form and send it in a Word or PDF format along with the CV of the person designated to represent the organization to: vstadlbauer@worldbank.org.

For more details regarding the selection process, please read the Selection Criteria.