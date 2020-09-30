Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Roma Sounding Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 04:25am EDT

Mission of the Roma Sounding Board

Roma Sounding Board (RSB) is a representative group of civil society organizations with specific expertise in the area of social and economic inclusion of the Roma.

The primary roles of the RSB is to identify areas for increased policy attention for the Roma, deliver Roma perspectives, and propose potential solutions for improving development outcomes and strengthening the social inclusion of the Roma.

Moreover, the RSB informs and provides advice on Roma-specific development challenges for World Bank engagement in Romania. A focus is placed on the significant issues related to addressing these challenges, as well as to contributing to the overall stakeholder dialogue.

The RSB aims, through its advice and activities, to promote equal rights and the socio-economic inclusion of Roma - in particular, of Roma women and girls - and to support the full participation of the Roma in the political, social, and economic development of their communities.

Key Objectives of the Roma Sounding Board

  • Focus on the challenges facing Roma communities, identifying needs, and providing recommendations conducive to inclusion and growth;
  • Serve as a platform for more effective communication and participation between civil society organizations working on the Roma agenda in Romania, the World Bank, and other external stakeholders;
  • Support the facilitation of improved sharing of knowledge and good practices that can contribute towards inclusion of the Roma in Romania;
  • Provide inputs and constructive advice on the design and implementation of World Bank Romania country program activities relevant to the Roma inclusion agenda;
  • Engage with Roma communities - including existing advocacy bodies and other individuals and organizations - to ensure that the World Bank Romania country program and stakeholders have access to a diversity of views.

Membership

The RSB consists of civil society organizations active at national level, with expertise in working with/for Roma communities, as well as Roma-organizations active at local/regional level - with one NGO representing each region of Romania.

RSB members are selected by the World Bank following a call for applications and transparent process based on pre-established selection criteria.

The RSB members are selected for a period of 18 months.

Apply Now

In order to apply, please fill out the Application Form and send it in a Word or PDF format along with the CV of the person designated to represent the organization to: vstadlbauer@worldbank.org.

For more details regarding the selection process, please read the Selection Criteria.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 08:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:43aFOX : News channel makes television history as the only cable network to surpass all broadcast networks in weekday primetime with total viewers for a full quarter
AQ
04:43aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Announces Additional $2.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization
AQ
04:40aBritain's Morrisons creates 1,000 jobs to process Amazon orders
RE
04:40aMANITEX INTERNATIONAL : SEC Charges Manitex International and Three Former Senior Executives With Accounting Fraud
AQ
04:40aGRAPHIC PACKAGING : GPI's KeelClip(TM) and PaperSeal® Shortlisted in European Carton Excellence Awards - Graphic Packaging International
AQ
04:40aVICTORIA OIL & GAS : Annual Report & Accounts to 31 December 2019
PU
04:40aAUSNET SERVICES : EDPR 2021-26 Draft Decision
PU
04:40aAUSNET SERVICES : Customer views shape AusNet Services' investment and deliver lower network bills
PU
04:40aHandelsbedingungen 0056a - Änderungen - Englisch
PU
04:40aCulture in 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONZA GROUP AG : Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply
2COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
5VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : France's Veolia raises its offer on Suez to 18 euros per share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group