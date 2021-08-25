Romance Awareness Month: OB/GYN Mary Jane Minkin, M.D. Offers Advice for Couples to Take the ‘Trying' out of Trying to Conceive

In light of Romance Awareness Month, created to encourage couples to keep the passion alive year-round, Mary Jane Minkin, MD, OB/GYN, Clinical Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at the Yale University School of Medicine, addresses common feelings of stress that many couples face when trying to conceive, and how it can impact romance and relationships.

“Many couples put great amounts of pressure on themselves or one another when trying to conceive which, in turn, can actually do more harm than good,” says Dr. Minkin. “Stress is a factor that has been shown to impact fertility, as lifestyle factors like being tired or anxious can make couples lose interest in sex altogether. Sometimes, the best way to approach baby-making is to not try, and let it take its course. While this is often easier said than done, couples can take the time to appreciate the journey and find ways to reduce stressors.”

Tips to combat stress and reconnect for the best chances of conception and a healthy pregnancy journey:

Feel good to maximize fertility: Most are aware of the advice to prioritize a healthy diet, exercise, and take prenatal vitamins (an excellent choice: vitafusion Prenatal Gummy Vitamins) for optimal fertility. However, eating healthy and establishing a fitness routine will also help relieve stress, regulate energy levels, boost endorphins, and increase self-esteem. Small boosts in overall positivity can go a long way in being there for your partner and working together through times of stress. Try relaxation techniques: Find ways to relax outside of the bedroom. Meditating, reading, journaling, and crafting can soothe the mind and body, ultimately resulting in less stress. Bonus points for sharing a relaxation activity with your partner such as a self-care yoga date. Get adequate sleep: Studies have shown links between reproductive hormones and sleeping patterns in men and women. A long-term lack of sleep in women affects the release of the luteinizing hormone (LH) that triggers ovulation in the menstrual cycle. Irregularity with one’s cycle can postpone the chances of getting pregnant. Being well-rested also improves one’s general demeanor and mood, which can have a positive impact on relationships. Try to enjoy intimacy during fertile days: The ‘heat of the moment pretty much fades away when up against the time constraints of a woman’s ovulation period. But with a little planning, couples can have fun during prime conception time by prioritizing intimacy. Ensure sex is pleasurable by incorporating a lubricant, and make sure it’s a fertility-friendly option like Pre-Seed, which mimics the body’s natural fertile fluids, allowing the sperm to meet the egg safely. Unlike most lube, it does not interfere with sperm quality or motility. Use tests that give accurate results: Testing for pregnancy can be one of the most important and sensitive moments of one’s journey, and an unreliable or inaccurate test can cause unnecessary stress and anxiety for couples. To get accurate results up to six days before the day of a missed period, try the First Response Early Result pregnancy test which can also be found in the First Response Comfort Check pregnancy test kit that allows couples to test early and often with three Early Result tests and five pregnancy test strips. And for added reassurance, use the Easy Read App, which scans the analog test result on First Response tests and converts it into the words ‘Pregnant’ or ‘Not Pregnant on a smartphone. Allow yourself to take breaks: Despite what pop culture has made us think, getting pregnant isn’t exactly easy. Timing is everything, but obsessing over one’s cycle can, at times, be too overwhelming for a couple. Taking breaks to relieve the pressure of trying to get pregnant may allow couples to recharge and refocus on one another.

“The most important thing is to communicate with your partner and remember to have fun,” adds Dr. Minkin. “Incorporating these little things into your baby-making routine will help alleviate some of that extra pressure and make room for more romance.”

