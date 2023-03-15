BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania and Bulgaria do play their part in stemming illegal migration, the Romanian president said on Wednesday, adding he hoped the two neighbouring states will be let into the European Union's passport-free Schengen area this year.

The two EU states were kept out of Schengen in late 2022 because of Austrian opposition over concerns about unauthorised immigration. Both states have rejected Austrian claims that they were a pathway for illegal migrants into Europe.

"Illegal migration is only artificially mixed into the Schengen issue," President Klaus Iohannis said after meeting his Bulgarian counterpart in Sofia.

"We are doing and will do everything we can to curb illegal migration. However, we expect that our right to be a part of Schengen is recognized, and we hope to receive a positive vote this year."

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)