Romania Integrated Nutrient Pollution Control Project - P093775

The Romania Integrated Nutrient Pollution Control Project aims to support the Government of Romania to meet the EU Nitrates Directive requirements by: (a) reducing nutrient discharges to water bodies, (b) promoting behavioral change at the communal level, and (c) strengthening institutional and regulatory capacity. This restructuring paper strengthening and fine-tuning of the original design of the project and improving capacity of the implementing...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More