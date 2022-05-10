Romania raises benchmark rate to 3.75% as inflation outlook worsens

BUCHAREST, May 10 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank raised
interest rates by more than expected on Tuesday and said it
expected supply-side shocks amplified by the war in Ukraine to
keep inflation into double digits until the second half of 2023.
Policymakers raised the benchmark interest rate
by 75 basis points to 3.75%, the sixth consecutive hike since
October, but Romanian rates still lag behind those of its
central European peers, which have tightened aggressively.
Unlike elsewhere in the region, Romania's central bank must
contend with high budget and current account deficits which
limit how far it can raise rates.
The bank also relies heavily on using firm money market
liquidity controls as a means to tighten policy. On Tuesday, the
bank raised its lending facility rate to 4.75% from 4.00% and
its deposit rate to 2.75% from 2.00%.
"The updated forecast shows a renewed considerable worsening
of the outlook for inflation," the bank said, "as the projected
path of its annual dynamics has seen an additional significant
upward revision across the entire horizon".
It said inflation, which rose to a 17-year high of 10.15% in
March, will accelerate in the second quarter and only gradually
decline over the next four quarters.
While inflation will fall to single digits in the second
half of 2023, it will remain above the bank's 1.5-3.5% target at
the end of the forecast horizon, it said.
Policymakers are expected to release new inflation forecasts
for this year and next on May 12. A majority of analysts polled
by Reuters had expected a 50 basis points hike, while some saw a
bigger 1 percentage point raise.
"We think that the inflation outlook will prompt the NBR to
continue to hike rates at its next few meetings to take the
policy rate above 5.00% by the end of the year," Capital
Economics said in a research note.
"We think it will remain there for a sustained period as the
central bank guides inflation back down towards target."
The Romanian leu was flat against the euro, unmoved from
levels before the decision.
