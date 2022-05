Romania sells 365.8 million lei of June 2026 bonds, yields up

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 300 million lei of June 2026 bonds last tendered them in April at an average yield of 6.38%.

Series: ROGSHSTVFMX2

Issue date 18/05/2022 13/04/2022

Auction date 16/05/2022 11/04/2022

Maturity 24/06/2026 24/06/2026

Avg.yield (pct) 8.02 6.38

Avg. accepted price 83.8445 88.7520

Highest accepted yield 8.04 6.42

Tail (highest yield 0.02 0.04

minus average yield)

Total bids 553.8 mln lei 359.0 mln lei

Allotted 365.8 mln lei 176.0 mln lei

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.5 2.0

($1 = 4.7400 lei)

