BUCHAREST, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Romania's net eurobond issuance will fall to up to 6 billion euros ($6.64 billion) in 2024 from 9.5 billion this year, and the country plans to continue frontloading both domestic and foreign issuance pending market demand, the treasury chief said on Friday.

Speaking to Reuters in an interview, Stefan Nanu also said the framework needed to issue green bonds would likely be approved by the government in January, with a first issue, either in the leu currency or in euros, expected in the first half. ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alex Richardson)