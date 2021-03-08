Log in
Romanian Perspectives

03/08/2021 | 02:19am EST
Consultations are open between March 8 - April 2

Consultations to solicit feedback on the World Bank Group strategy in Romania will take place online during March 8 - April 2, 2021. We look forward to receiving views from the private sector, civil society organizations, the academic community, think tanks, individual experts and citizens in order to finalize the document and make our strategy more responsive to the country's needs in the aftermath of the COVID - 19 pandemic and in the context of the broader structural reform agenda.

The feedback received during the consultation process will inform our discussion with government counterparts and influence the adjected strategy.

If you have more to share or any questions related to the consultation process, please refer them to Alexandra Calin, Operations Officer: acalin@worldbank.org and to Ioana Irimia, Communications Specialist at the World Bank Office in Romania: iirimia@worldbank.org.

For more information about the World Bank Group's activities in Romania, please visit www.worldbank.org/Romania and subscribe to the newsletter to stay up to date.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 07:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
