Romanian agriculture minister resigns after accusations of abuse of power

BUCHAREST, June 23 (Reuters) - Romanian Agriculture Minister Adrian Chesnoiu resigned on Thursday after anti-corruption prosecutors asked parliament to allow a criminal investigation against him for suspected abuse of office.

Under Romanian law, prosecutors need parliament's approval to investigate and detain sitting lawmakers and cabinet members for graft offences committed while they were in office. Lawmakers have a patchy record of approving such requests.

Prosecutors want to investigate Chesnoiu, a Social Democrat lawmaker appointed agriculture minister in late 2021, for allegedly rigging four employment interviews at the ministry during February-April.

Chesnoiu denied all wrongdoing on Thursday and said he was resigning to avoid casting suspicion over his time in office.

"I am asking deputies from all parties to vote to lift my parliamentary immunity because I believe we are equal under the law, and I want the possibility to eliminate any potential suspicion," he said.

Chesnoiu is the first minister in the grand coalition government of centrist Liberals, leftist Social Democrats and the ethnic Hungarian UDMR party to face an investigation.

Transparency International ranks Romania as one of the European Union's most corrupt member states and Brussels has kept its justice system under special monitoring ever since it joined the bloc in 2007.

Investigations by anti-corruption prosecutors have exposed conflict of interest, abuse of power, fraud and awarding of state contracts in exchange for bribes across political parties.

The government has come under public scrutiny twice this year, once when accusations surfaced that Liberal Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca plagiarised parts of his doctoral thesis.

The second time was earlier this month when draft national security legislation was leaked to local news website G4Media and showed an increase in the powers of the country's intelligence agencies and a lack of public accountability. The final draft bills have yet to be approved by the ruling coalition. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Editing by William Maclean)