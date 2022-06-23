Romanian agriculture minister resigns after accusations of abuse of power

BUCHAREST, June 23 (Reuters) - Romanian Agriculture Minister
Adrian Chesnoiu resigned on Thursday after anti-corruption
prosecutors asked parliament to allow a criminal investigation
against him for suspected abuse of office.
Under Romanian law, prosecutors need parliament's approval
to investigate and detain sitting lawmakers and cabinet members
for graft offences committed while they were in office.
Lawmakers have a patchy record of approving such requests.
Prosecutors want to investigate Chesnoiu, a Social Democrat
lawmaker appointed agriculture minister in late 2021, for
allegedly rigging four employment interviews at the ministry
during February-April.
Chesnoiu denied all wrongdoing on Thursday and said he was
resigning to avoid casting suspicion over his time in office.
"I am asking deputies from all parties to vote to lift my
parliamentary immunity because I believe we are equal under the
law, and I want the possibility to eliminate any potential
suspicion," he said.
Chesnoiu is the first minister in the grand coalition
government of centrist Liberals, leftist Social Democrats and
the ethnic Hungarian UDMR party to face an investigation.
Transparency International ranks Romania as one of the
European Union's most corrupt member states and Brussels has
kept its justice system under special monitoring ever since it
joined the bloc in 2007.
Investigations by anti-corruption prosecutors have exposed
conflict of interest, abuse of power, fraud and awarding of
state contracts in exchange for bribes across political parties.
The government has come under public scrutiny twice this
year, once when accusations surfaced that Liberal Prime Minister
Nicolae Ciuca plagiarised parts of his doctoral thesis.
The second time was earlier this month when draft national
security legislation was leaked to local news website G4Media
and showed an increase in the powers of the country's
intelligence agencies and a lack of public accountability. The
final draft bills have yet to be approved by the ruling
coalition.
