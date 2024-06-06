BUCHAREST, June 6 (Reuters) - Romania's coalition government will move forward on Thursday with a plan to raise the monthly gross minimum wage by 12.1% to 3,700 lei ($809) from July, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said, three days before local and European elections.

The increase will benefit just over 1.8 million workers in the European Union member state. Ciolacu said the government would also extend a tax exemption for up to 300 lei of the wage.

"We are taking an important step to get closer to the level required by the directive regarding the European minimum wage," Ciolacu told a government briefing.

Brussels has begun enforcing common rules for minimum wages across the 27-nation bloc. Ciolacu said Romania would introduce the EU minimum wage from November, with a formula automatically setting levels based on purchasing power, gross average wages and labour productivity.

Disinflation in Romania has been slower than elsewhere in Europe, while strong wage growth and loose fiscal policy have so far kept the central bank from delivering its first interest rate cut.

Romania holds local and European elections on June 9. Parliamentary and presidential elections are also due in the second half of the year.

Its consolidated budget deficit surged to 3.24% of gross domestic product in the first four months of 2024, and the European Commission, the IMF and other observers have said it will likely overshoot its full-year target of 5.0% of GDP.

Fiscal consolidation is key to ensuring Romania continues to receive billions of EU recovery and development funds - roughly 74 billion euros by 2027 - which are underpinning infrastructure investment and economic growth. ($1 = 4.5719 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Gareth Jones)