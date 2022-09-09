Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Romanian low cost carrier Blue Air extends flight cancellation until Oct. 10

09/09/2022 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian low cost air carrier Blue Air said on Friday it will cancel all flights until Oct. 10, extending a halt in operations by a month, saying it cannot pay for fuel and other expenses.

Earlier this week, the carrier cancelled over 400 flights scheduled on Sept. 6-11, impacting 54,161 passengers, after the Romanian Environment Ministry blocked its bank accounts for failing to pay a fine.

The ministry has since unfrozen the accounts and restructured debt repayments, but the company said its operations were too damaged.

"The company does not have at this time all the necessary funds to pay for the fuel and other operational expenses indispensable for the flights planned from Sept. 12," it said in a statement.

"The company aims to resume flights starting on Oct. 10. The decision to resume flights decisively takes into account the possibility of the company to reimburse all affected passengers the amounts owed and to pay all commercial partners the costs of the services provided."

The company, which entered a debt restructuring agreement in 2020 as it took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, operates flights out of Bucharest and the cities of Bacau, Cluj and Iasi.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:06aCivilians being evacuated from Russian-held Kharkiv region towns - Russian-installed official
RE
11:04aDraft eu rules to ban production, manufacturing, proce…
RE
11:04aCompetent authorities will have to prove that forced l…
RE
10:58aIAEA : Situation near Zaporizhzhia plant 'increasingly precarious'
RE
10:56aWall St extends gains with growth stocks in the lead
RE
10:55aItaly's right heads for clear election victory, final polls indicate
RE
10:54aECB to start debate on cutting bond pile next month, sources say
RE
10:53aRomanian low cost carrier Blue Air extends flight cancellation until Oct. 10
RE
10:52aZambia expects economy to grow 4% in medium-term, president says
RE
10:47aExclusive-India's rice export curbs trap 1 million T at ports as buyers refuse to pay duty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Darktrace, Nasdaq, Regeneron, ..
3Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as U.S. dollar sags
4UK Likely to Avoid Recession Due to Energy Price Freeze
5UK fashion retailer ASOS hit by weak August sales

HOT NEWS