Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Romanian prosecutors take away luxury cars seized in Andrew Tate case

01/14/2023 | 06:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Romanian officials transport the cars seized from Andrew Tate's compound to a storage location

VOLUNTARI, Romania (Reuters) - Romanian authorities started on Saturday to take away luxury cars seized as part of criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate.

Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors detained Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects on Dec. 29 on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit six women. They have denied wrongdoing.

A Reuters reporter saw several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, being taken from the Tate compound on the outskirts of the capital, Bucharest, to be transported to a storage location.

Earlier this week, prosecutors told Reuters they had seized 15 luxury vehicles and more than 10 properties and homes belonging to the suspects in Bucharest and the counties of Prahova and Brasov to prevent the assets being sold or hidden.

Tate's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

The four suspects challenged their 30-day arrest warrant earlier this week, but the Bucharest court of appeals rejected the challenge and said they should remain in police custody.

Tate, a former contestant on the UK reality show Big Brother, gained notoriety for misogynistic remarks and hate speech.

His remarks got him banned from all major social media platforms, although his Twitter account became active again in November after Elon Musk acquired the platform.

Tate, who holds U.S. and British nationality, has said women are partially responsible for being raped and that they belong to men.

(Reporting by Octav Ganea; Writing by Anna Koper; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -1.59% 91.74 Delayed Quote.10.03%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -2.70% 67.04 Delayed Quote.9.19%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 4.58% 108.76 Delayed Quote.16.70%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 -0.01% 650.9732 Real-time Quote.9.65%
Latest news "Economy"
07:02aFrench foreign minister summons Iran's top diplomat over execution of British-Iranian accused of spying
RE
06:52aUK has 'ambition' to send tanks to Ukraine, PM Sunak tells Zelenskiy
RE
06:11aRomanian prosecutors take away luxury cars seized in Andrew Tate case
RE
06:06aGreece will hold parliamentary election in spring, PM says
RE
06:03aEnd to storms is near but California braces for two more atmospheric rivers
RE
05:57aChina's COVID fever and emergency hospitalisations have peaked -health official
RE
05:33aRussian ex-President Medvedev says Japanese PM should disembowel himself
RE
05:30aDialogue not over, French PM says as workers protest pension reform
RE
03:29aHDFC Bank, India's biggest private lender, says net profit jumps 18.5%
RE
03:22aRussian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv - officials
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks climb after banks report Q4 earnings
2HDFC Bank, India's biggest private lender, says net profit jumps 18.5%
3UAE ENERGY MINISTER SAYS  GAS PRICES WILL ULTIMATELY STABILIZE T…
4UAE ENERGY MINISTER SAYS DIFFERENTIAL BETWEEN SPOT LNG AND TERM…
5ABU DHABI-QATAR'S KAABI SAYS  HIGH GAS PRICES NOT GOOD FOR US…

HOT NEWS