STORY: :: Activists splash red paint on Rome's

Spanish Steps to protest against femicide

:: June 26, 2024

:: Bruciamo tutto activist

"We don't just want to make them cry. We want to organize ourselves and get something concrete.''

Members of the movement called "Bruciamo tutto" - Let's burn everything in Italian - climbed one of the city's symbols, poured cans of paint over the steps and made hand prints on them.

Some 120 women were killed in Italy in 2023, according to data published by the national statistics bureau ISTAT.

The report added that more than half of the homicides are committed by partners or former partners of the victims and about 20% by other relatives.