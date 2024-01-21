STORY: "I am today suspending my campaign."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, once seen as Donald Trump's biggest threat for the Republican presidential nomination, dropped out of the primary race on Sunday, a relatively early exit that underlines the iron grip the former president still holds on the party.

"If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome - more campaign stops, more interviews - I would do it. But I can't ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don't have a clear path to victory."

DeSantis made the announcement in a video posted to the X social media site, endorsing Trump and attacking the last Republican in the race with a shot at the presidential nomination, Nikki Haley.

"It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance. [FLASH] I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can't go back to the old Republican Guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents."

DeSantis had been widely seen as a top contender for the 2024 Republican nomination and, early last year, led several head-to-head polls against Trump.

But the Florida governor's support has been declining for several months, due to flawed campaign strategy, his seeming lack of ease with voters on the campaign trail and Trump's so far unshakeable hold on much of the party's base.

Meanwhile, Nikki Haley has emerged as the favorite among moderate Republicans as the field has consolidated.

Several DeSantis allies say the governor waited too long to become a candidate, finally throwing his hat into the ring in May, more than six months after Trump had done so.

When DeSantis did formally launch his campaign, it was a glitch-filled disaster on Twitter, now known as X, an inauspicious start for a campaign predicated on the governor's executive competence.