Ronald Carter Joins Forbes Tech Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Forbes Tech Council recently announced the addition of Ronald Carter, founder and CEO of 1Ahead Technologies, a 100% minority-owned company that is developing Artificial Intelligence technology designed to retire video doorbells, like RING, which he patented 2003. Carter will be debuting the technology at the 2022 CES® in Las Vegas, billed as the world's most influential tech event.

1AHEADTechnologies is a tech company dedicated to the advancement of AI entry management technologies particularly in support of e-commerce. 1AHEAD Technologies also has a patented new method of access utilizing networkable keys.

Carter was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. The Forbes Council is excited and honored to welcome Carter into the community.

As an accepted member of the Council, Carter has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Carter also will be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. Finally, Carter will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.

ABOUT FORBES TECH COUNCIL

Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only organization for senior-level technology executives. Members are respected tech leaders and executives — CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and others — selected for the council based on their deep knowledge and diverse experience in the industry.

ABOUT RON CARTER

Ron Carter has done some of the biggest innovations in the history of home security. Most recently, he is the CEO of 1AheadTechnologies, a 100% minority-owned company. This new technology, currently in development, is built off the hugely popular RING video doorbell technology that Ron patented in 2003. In addition to capturing video, Ron's new device creates a new category of "entry management" that uses a sophisticated, AI-driven system that is tied to smart devices, such as a smart box and a smart lock. It can recognize delivery personnel, record their actions, and allow them to leave your packages in a front-door lockbox or use AI to open the door or leave instructions to the delivery person to drop off the package.

