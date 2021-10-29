Ronin Gamez Studio Welcomes a Skylander

Cape Coral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - Ronin Gamez welcomes Collin Fogel to the studio.





Ronin Gamez

Collin Fogel is a renowned illustrator with decades of experience in the entertainment industry. Collin is recognized for his work in comic books, video games, and superhero film series. We encourage the reader to discover the titles of these works by accessing the links below:

● Mobygames

● 80.lv

Ronin Gamez is a BEP-20 token (RONINGMZ) and an incorporated C-corp game studio. Ronin's NFT marketplace, four hyper casual games, and an updated website are scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2021. Long term, Ronin envisions a cryptocurrency fueled metaverse accessible to third-party development teams, a cross-chain NFT ecosystem, and play to earn token integrators for each game on their platform.

CEO, Alex Lopez selected among his industry connections a team of veteran developers to produce quality, AAA games. Joseph Walters, for example, technical lead for all of Heartwood's 2D and 3D virtual interactive simulations and interactive guides, is leading studio development at Ronin. Enter their Telegram or visit their website for further information on the team.

Collin will auction exclusive NFTs in a special illustrator's collection via the Ronin marketplace. You can view his work, pre production concept art, and the first hyper casual game demo at their Telegram's Halloween House Party (10/31, 7pm UTC - 3am UTC). NFTs as real estate, art, and investment opportunities are the current asset trends, and Colin, Alex, and co., will standardize high quality, utility NFTs as a standard of Ronin Gamez Studio.

Please use this article link and present it at Ronin's Telegram or with our Ethereum partner, REM, to win a live illustration of our mainstay title, "Battle of the Memes" at the Halloween House Party. The teams from both projects will attend this party, thus this is your unique opportunity to learn of new gaming projects in crypto.

CEO of Ronin Gamez, Alex Lopex, said: "The longevity of a product is determined by the market; Ronin is essentially a team of creative marketers with a product of universal appeal. Collin fits in with our team of highly qualified professionals at Ronin and we are excited to have him and his quality NFTs be exclusively on our platform."

"This deal gives us a level of credibility within the crypto space that we look to build upon. As Ronin will be a brand name and a company that investors, game players, and all will come to trust."

Website: https://roningamez.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/RONINGAMEZ

