Roof Advisory Group Marks Completion of Merger with Fort Pitt Capital Group

10/01/2020 | 09:14am EDT

Finalization of merger expands Fort Pitt’s presence and broadens capabilities

Fort Pitt Capital Group (Fort Pitt), a registered investment advisor headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, has fully integrated Roof Advisory Group, located in Harrisburg, PA, as part of the firm. The partnership further establishes Fort Pitt as a leading, national RIA, and provides the Central PA Fort Pitt office with expanded operational and financial planning resources to promote ongoing client services and future growth.

Roof Advisory Group has been part of Fort Pitt since the close of the merger transaction on October 1, 2019. Over the past year, the firm has fully incorporated with Fort Pitt, providing existing clients with a seamless transition, reducing mutual fund trading costs by 60%, and implementing new technologies to increase accessibility to clients.

“Our transition with Fort Pitt has provided us the opportunity to work with like-minded financial professionals who continuously strive to put their clients first,” says Jeffrey Roof, head of the Central Pennsylvania Region and founder of Roof Advisory Group. “We’ve joined a firm that has the same investment philosophy and high standards as us to continue to provide clients with top-tier service and investment expertise.”

With the completion of the merger, the firm now holds over $3.5 billion in assets under management, has increased the firm’s roster of employees to 54, and has the ability to reach more clients across the country.

“By expanding our footprint and bringing Roof Advisory Group under the Fort Pitt name, we’re able to expand our national presence and position the firm for future expansion opportunities,” says Michael Blehar, founding partner and managing director of Fort Pitt. “As we continue to grow, we remain committed fiduciaries and will continue to provide clients with an unparalleled level of service they’ve come to know.”

Fort Pitt will continue to be a partner firm of Focus Financial Partners, LLC.

About Fort Pitt Capital Group:

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC is an SEC* registered investment advisor and an independent, fee-only investment management firm that provides solutions-based portfolio management and consulting. The firm’s founding partners have been working together since 1991 and today, Fort Pitt Capital Group has over $3 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.fortpittcapital.com.


© Business Wire 2020
