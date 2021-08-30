Log in
Rookout Launches Live Logger to Significantly Reduce Logging Costs and Overhead

08/30/2021 | 10:01am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rookout, the modern debugging platform, today announces their latest product Live Logger which will complement their existing Live Debugger for dynamic observability into modern applications. With the click of a button, Live Logger enables developers to switch logs on and off on-demand, as well as change their verbosity on the fly, significantly reducing logging noise and cost, while simultaneously increasing their efficacy.

“All developers have the same fear of not having the right logs when they need them most -- so unfortunately the trend has become to log everything,” said Shahar Fogel, CEO of Rookout. “Logs quickly become expensive to store and noisy at scale. Live Logger lets developers increase log verbosity when they are being helpful, but just as importantly, allows them to be shut off when they are creating noise.”

In traditional software development workflows, engineers are forced to make upfront decisions about where exactly to add log lines and at what level of verbosity. Once the logs are deployed, any future changes require the developer to write more code, stop the application, and then redeploy it again. According to Digital Enterprise Journal in their report titled Enabling Top Performing Engineering Teams, 68% of respondents struggle with the challenge of “flying slow or flying blind”. Engineers either ignore the logs and fly blind without the context needed to make informed decisions, or they fly slow because they spend countless hours digging through logs to find the required data.

Rookout Live Logger makes these concerns obsolete by enabling developers to switch logs on and off without having to write more code and restart the application. This dynamic instrumentation is made possible via bytecode manipulation, typically seen in cybersecurity but uncommon amongst developer tooling. Combined with Rookout’s core Live Debugging product, these tools give developers instant access to the code-level data they need to troubleshoot and understand complex, modern applications.

“Logs have become a ‘can’t live with them, can’t live without them’ asset for most engineering organizations,” said person X at company Y. “Of course it’s painful to debug an application and find you don’t have the necessary logs; but it’s just as painful when they are missing context or become so noisy that you have to ignore them altogether. Being able to dynamically set where the logs are placed and how verbose they are with Rookout Live Logger is a game-changer.”

About Rookout
Rookout is a live debugging solution that provides an unparalleled ability to collect any piece of data, from the deepest levels of live code, on-demand. This empowers engineers to find the data they need instantly and deliver it anywhere, in order to understand and advance their software. With Rookout, software teams save hours of work and reduce debugging and logging time by 80% — with zero friction, overhead, or risk.

Contact
Adam LaGreca
Founder of 10KMedia
adam@10kmedia.co
631-664-6816


Primary Logo


HOT NEWS