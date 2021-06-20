Log in
Roomba Prime Day Deals 2021: Top Early Roomba i3, i7, s9, 960 & More Robot Vacuum Sales Ranked by Consumer Walk

06/20/2021
Early Prime Day Roomba deals for 2021, featuring the top Roomba e5, i7+ & s9+ offers

Here’s our comparison of the top early Roomba deals for Prime Day, including the best offers on the Roomba s9, e5, 675, i3+ & other robovacs. Explore the latest deals using the links below.

Best Roomba deals:

Best robot vacuum deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to access the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to browse Amazon’s upcoming and live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Robot vacuum cleaners help clean your house without needing to lift a finger. In this category, Roomba is arguably one of the most recognizable names. The Roomba s9 is the most high-end model, with its powerful suction power, custom cleaning control, and specialized corner cleaning. It comes with an intelligent navigation system, along with support for Alexa-enabled devices, too. Meanwhile, the Roomba i7, i7+, and i3 are slightly more affordable options that offer plenty of vacuum cleaning features along with more moderate suction power. Together with the Roomba 960 and e5+, these mid-range robovacs are equipped with smart navigation, as well as support for the iRobot companion app.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


HOT NEWS