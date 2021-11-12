Roomba i3+ & i3 Black Friday Deals 2021 Compiled by Consumer Articles

Black Friday deals researchers at Consumer Articles have revealed the best early Roomba i3+ & i3 deals for Black Friday, together with the best discounts on self-emptying robot vacuums from iRobot. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Roomba i3 Deals:
Best Roomba Deals:
Save up to $450 on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart - check deals available on the Roomba i7, i3, e5 and more new and refurbished models
Save up to 42% on iRobot Roomba i3, i7, e6 and more at Walmart - view life prices on top rated Wi-Fi connected self-emptying Robot Vacuums
Save up to 40% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals on the best-selling iRobot vacuum cleaners including the Roomba i3, 960, j7 & j7+
Save up to $500 off on select Roomba robot vacuums & bundle deals at iRobot.com - save on the Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle, and more models
Save up to $150 on Roomba robot vacuums & robot mops at Target.com - save on iRobot smart cleaning products including the Roomba 675, e5, j7, Braava Jet 230 robot mop & more
