Roop Investments, LLC Announces the Acquisition of The Green Halo, LLC

Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2021) - Roop Investments, LLC acquires Arizona's most awarded dual license dispensary in a landmark $30 Million all cash deal. This acquisition awards Roop Investments with The Green Halo's Retail operations and its related dispensary, cultivation, and manufacturing licenses.

Roop Investments, founded in 2020, is a private company owned and operated by George Roop, a Tucson, AZ native. "We've spent years developing the Tucson Cannabis Campus operation, and this acquisition positions us to lead the market going forward," says Roop. Tucson Cannabis Campus currently operates a state-of-the-art 40,000 sq ft indoor cultivation facility and is currently building out the first of its multi-acre outdoor grow, also at the planning stage are an additional four 50,000 sq ft buildings that will allow the company to scale its production. "We have the infrastructure and the team to meet our goals of being a premier supplier of high-quality cannabis and derivative products. Complete supply chain integration coupled with our cultivation capacity will enable us to deliver the highest quality products for the best prices in Arizona," Roop remarked.

From The Green Halo's perspective, the opportunity presented by the acquisition goes beyond the sale itself. "We spent the better part of a year preparing for this sale, over the course of the last 6 months we've met with suitors both big and small, from individual dispensaries to multi-state operations," commented Murray Stein, Executive Director of The Green Halo. "At the end of the day, our strong shared commitment to our home city of Tucson, the community, and our common goals of changing people's lives helped make the decision for us. We are also excited about the opportunity this provides our team members in terms of professional growth and experience," Stein said.

Both parties are thrilled to continue serving the Tucson community and providing employment opportunities to residents. "Tucson is my home and it feels great to be able to stretch our roots and grow deeper in the city that means everything to me," says Roop.

