Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Root, Inc. Technology Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

05/07/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before May 18, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) investors that acquired shares between October 28, 2020 and March 8, 2021. Investors have until May 18, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that Root made misleading and false statements to the market. For years following its IPO, it was likely that Root would fail to generate positive cash flow, and Root was likely to require injections of cash to fund its operations as a result. Root touted its data-driven advantages in the marketplace, even though it’s established industry competitors had already developed superior technology, resulting in a competitive advantage over Root. Root’s offering documents and public statements during the IPO and class period were materially misleading and false based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Root.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 18, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com 

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:36pCINEDIGM  : Announces Record Ad Revenue Enhancements from the Deployment of Amagi's Ad Solutions
PU
02:36pPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL  : and New Jersey Devils honor military service members
PU
02:35pAMERIS BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:34pSTANDEX INTERNATIONAL COR  : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:34pTEAM  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:34pKIRBY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:34pALPHA PRO TECH  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:34pALIMERA SCIENCES  : Corporate Presentation
PU
02:33pOLD SECOND BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:32pFIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Lower-than-expected job growth doesn’t faze investors  
2TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Adidas, Etsy, Hammerson, Fox, Sun Life Financial...
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Commencement of the subscription period for th..
4WTO vaccine waiver could take months to negotiate, faces opposition -experts
5Square sails past profit estimates as bitcoin volumes surge

HOT NEWS