Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rootstock Software : Partners with XITRICON to Deliver Rootstock Cloud ERP to the Middle East

03/10/2021 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XITRICON to Serve as True Channel Partner, Handling Sales, Implementations, and Support

Rootstock Software, a leading provider of cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions built on the Salesforce platform, today announced a partnership with XITRICON, a Dubai-headquartered company that specializes in planning, configuration, and implementation of enterprise solutions, such as ERP and customer relationship management (CRM).

XITRICON operates in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, countries comprising the Gulf Cooperation Council. It also has a development and resource center in Sri Lanka.

“With this partnership, we add six countries to our international ERP market, and we extend our presence in the Middle East,” said Henk Bruinekreeft, Regional Vice President at Rootstock Asia Pacific. “We’re thrilled to be working with XITRICON, as it has deep ERP expertise and is well-established in this region. With this latest addition to our partner ecosystem, we now cover 80 percent of Asia Pacific and the Middle East, which give us a solid foundation for growth.”

Muhammed Naseer, Managing Director of XITRICON, said: “Manufacturers are demanding agile solutions to support their operations in building products and to help them compete based on service. We chose Rootstock Cloud ERP for its robust functionality and flexibility. Offering Rootstock ERP integrated with Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud means companies can gain a 360° view of customer data, which is critical to providing great customer service.”

XITRICON will engage as a true channel partner, handling sales, implementations, and day-to-day support.

Salesforce, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software is a worldwide provider of cloud ERP on the Salesforce Platform. When combined with Salesforce CRM, Rootstock Cloud ERP offers manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain organizations a single platform to grow and manage their businesses. Rootstock Cloud ERP is a flexible, modern, and digitally connected system that transforms companies to deliver a more personalized customer experience, efficiently scale operations, and out-service the competition.

About XITRICON

XITRICON specializes in planning, configuration, and implementation of enterprise solutions and has a recognized team of business consultants conducting every step of the process. With over 15 years of experience, its team consists of experts in a wide variety of industries worldwide.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:15aASPOCOMP OYJ  : Remuneration Report 2020 published
AQ
02:15aQUADIENT S A  : revises upwards its full-year 2020 free cash flow outlook
AQ
02:15aAIR LIQUIDE(L)  : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
02:15aHYDRO COLLABORATES WITH POLESTAR AND OTHER INDUSTRY LEADERS IN DESIGN AND E-MOBILITY, PRESENTING RE : Move
PU
02:15aQUADIENT S A  : Quadient revises upwards its full-year 2020 free cash flow outlook
GL
02:13aAsian stocks bounce off two-month low as bonds, China markets steady
RE
02:13aKIN AND CARTA  : Financial Reporting Document
PU
02:13aMITSUI  : starts operation of a Wind Farm in Southern Argentina
PU
02:11aKey Treasury auction could determine direction of yields
RE
02:11aCLS  : Annual financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House
4LG CHEM, LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: LG hopes to make new battery cells for Tesla in 2023 in U.S. or Europe - sources
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Norway suspends Rolls-Royce asset sale on security grounds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ