Rosalita Life : ROMSCENT spreads the seductive scent of Arabia - European Leader on High-End Cosmetics and Perfume Distribution became the sole worldwide distributor of the acclaimed VOILE by Ajmal perfume

06/11/2021 | 10:11am EDT
DGAP-News: Rosalita Life / Key word(s): Product Launch/Sales Result
ROMSCENT spreads the seductive scent of Arabia - European Leader on High-End Cosmetics and Perfume Distribution became the sole worldwide distributor of the acclaimed VOILE by Ajmal perfume

11.06.2021 / 16:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The seductive scent of Arabia now distributed worldwide by ROMSCENT

ROMSCENT spreads the seductive scent of Arabia - European Leader on High-End Cosmetics and Perfume Distribution became the sole worldwide distributor of the acclaimed VOILE by Ajmal perfume

Bucharest, June 11, 2021 - ROMSCENT TRADING, a European leader in high-end cosmetics and perfume distribution for more than ten years, is happy to announce that it became the sole worldwide distributor (without UAE) of acclaimed fragrance series Voile by Ajmal perfume.

Ajmal stems from their wish to fulfill the unspoken desire of a trendy and younger clientele, being embarked on the fragrant Voile journey to craft a fusion between old and new, traditional, and unconventional, deep-rooted modern.

Shortly after its launch, the Voile women's and men's fragrance series enchanted the young, style-conscious people in the Gulf region and from there began its triumphal march across the world.

Voile, a Qatar duty-free best seller of 2019, is now available worldwide from ROMSCENT TRADING. With its vision, passion, and dedication to the new and extraordinary, it achieved 10.5 million EUR in 2020 and distributed high-end brands like Hermes, Lancome, Tom Ford, Versace, Ajmal, and Armani.

With the achievement of being granted the worldwide exclusive distribution for Voile by Ajmal, ROMSCENT TRADING is opening a new chapter on its international journey in the magic world of exquisite fragrance.

Romscent Trading SRL is a beauty industry distribution, trading & retail company. The cumulative turnover in 2020 was over ?10.5 million Euro

Contact:

ROMSCENT Trading SRL
Silvia Amaritei
General Manager

Tel: +40 773 873 949
287 Theodor Pallady Street - IOR2 court
32258 Bucharest, Romania


11.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1207216  11.06.2021 

© EQS 2021
