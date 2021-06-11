Rosalita Life : ROMSCENT spreads the seductive scent of Arabia - European Leader on High-End Cosmetics and Perfume Distribution became the sole worldwide distributor of the acclaimed VOILE by Ajmal perfume

DGAP-News: Rosalita Life / Key word(s): Product Launch/Sales Result

ROMSCENT spreads the seductive scent of Arabia - European Leader on High-End Cosmetics and Perfume Distribution became the sole worldwide distributor of the acclaimed VOILE by Ajmal perfume



The seductive scent of Arabia now distributed worldwide by ROMSCENT

Bucharest, June 11, 2021 - ROMSCENT TRADING, a European leader in high-end cosmetics and perfume distribution for more than ten years, is happy to announce that it became the sole worldwide distributor (without UAE) of acclaimed fragrance series Voile by Ajmal perfume.

Ajmal stems from their wish to fulfill the unspoken desire of a trendy and younger clientele, being embarked on the fragrant Voile journey to craft a fusion between old and new, traditional, and unconventional, deep-rooted modern.

Shortly after its launch, the Voile women's and men's fragrance series enchanted the young, style-conscious people in the Gulf region and from there began its triumphal march across the world.

Voile, a Qatar duty-free best seller of 2019, is now available worldwide from ROMSCENT TRADING. With its vision, passion, and dedication to the new and extraordinary, it achieved 10.5 million EUR in 2020 and distributed high-end brands like Hermes, Lancome, Tom Ford, Versace, Ajmal, and Armani.

With the achievement of being granted the worldwide exclusive distribution for Voile by Ajmal, ROMSCENT TRADING is opening a new chapter on its international journey in the magic world of exquisite fragrance.

Romscent Trading SRL is a beauty industry distribution, trading & retail company. The cumulative turnover in 2020 was over ?10.5 million Euro

Contact:

ROMSCENT Trading SRL

Silvia Amaritei

General Manager



Tel: +40 773 873 949

287 Theodor Pallady Street - IOR2 court

32258 Bucharest, Romania