Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rosatom's unit seeks compensation from Finland's Fennovoima

05/06/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Finland's Fennovoima ends Rosatom contract for nuclear power plant

(Reuters) - Russia's state-owned Rosatom's unit said on Friday it will demand compensation from Finnish consortium Fennovoima for "unlawful termination" of contract for the delivery of a planned nuclear power plant in Finland.

"We are extremely disappointed that Fennovoima has taken the decision to terminate the contract," Rosatom's Finnish subsidiary RAOS Project said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru and Anne Kauranen in Helsinki)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51pU.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
RE
02:50pWall Street slides as investors fear inflation
RE
02:50pU.S. assesses North Korea could be ready to conduct a nuclear test this month
RE
02:43pExclusive-Canada in talks with Repsol, Pieridae Energy about LNG export terminals -minister
RE
02:41pRosatom's unit seeks compensation from Finland's Fennovoima
RE
02:40pU.S. CDC identifies 109 cases of hepatitis in children
RE
02:40pDUP says won't back new N.Ireland government without protocol progress
RE
02:39pJudge rules U.S. Representative Greene can seek reelection
RE
02:33pUnder Armour profit to take hit from higher costs, China curbs; shares tank
RE
02:32pGold heads for weekly dip on rate hike bets, palladium sheds 8%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
3Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
4Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...
5Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia

HOT NEWS