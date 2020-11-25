Log in
Rosen Law Firm : Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Covia Holdings Corporation f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. – CVIAQ, FMSA

11/25/2020 | 05:26pm EST
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Covia Holdings Corporation (OTC: CVIAQ) f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FMSA) resulting from allegations that Covia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 9, 2019, after market hours, the Company revealed in a 10-Q Quarterly Report that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) subpoenaed the Company on March 18, 2019. The SEC was “seeking information relating to certain value-added proppants marketed and sold by Fairmount Santrol or Covia within the Energy segment.” On this news, the Company’s shares dropped $0.29, or over 7%, from closing at $3.76 on May 9, 2019 to closing at $3.47 on May 10, 2019.

On November 6, 2019, during market hours, the Company revealed in a 10-Q Quarterly Report that the SEC “requested additional information and subpoenaed certain current and former employees to testify.” On this news, the Company’s shares dropped $0.07, or over 4%, from opening at $1.63 to closing at $1.56 that same day.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Covia shareholders. If you purchased securities of Covia please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1993.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
