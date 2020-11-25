Rosen Law Firm : Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Covia Holdings Corporation f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. – CVIAQ, FMSA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Covia Holdings Corporation (OTC: CVIAQ) f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FMSA) resulting from allegations that Covia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 9, 2019, after market hours, the Company revealed in a 10-Q Quarterly Report that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) subpoenaed the Company on March 18, 2019. The SEC was “seeking information relating to certain value-added proppants marketed and sold by Fairmount Santrol or Covia within the Energy segment.” On this news, the Company’s shares dropped $0.29, or over 7%, from closing at $3.76 on May 9, 2019 to closing at $3.47 on May 10, 2019.

On November 6, 2019, during market hours, the Company revealed in a 10-Q Quarterly Report that the SEC “requested additional information and subpoenaed certain current and former employees to testify.” On this news, the Company’s shares dropped $0.07, or over 4%, from opening at $1.63 to closing at $1.56 that same day.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Covia shareholders. If you purchased securities of Covia please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1993.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

