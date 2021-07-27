Log in
Rosenberger Files Patent Lawsuit Against CommScope

07/27/2021 | 11:00pm EDT
In June 2021, Rosenberger Technologies, a member of the Germany-headquartered Rosenberger Group, filed a patent lawsuit in Suzhou, China against CommScope entities located in China and United States for infringement of multiple Rosenberger technology patents concerning base station antenna design. Based on evidence Rosenberger submitted of infringement, on July 8, 2021, the Court ordered a search of CommScope’s research, development, and production facilities to enforce pre-litigation evidence preservation.

CommScope is headquartered in the United States and the majority of its base station antennas is manufactured outside the United States. The Suzhou, China facility is CommScope’s largest for research, development, and manufacturing of base station antennas. The antennas developed and manufactured there are shipped and sold worldwide, including to the United States and Europe. Rosenberger’s lawsuit is intended to stop CommScope’s manufacture and distribution of base station antennas that infringe Rosenberger’s patents.

Rosenberger is determined to protect its intellectual properties. With heavy investments annually, Rosenberger’s R&D-centered growth strategy has given it one of the most complete 4G & 5G antenna product ranges in the industry.

Rosenberger is an international market leader for RF and fiber optic technologies. Rosenberger’s investment in the research and development of base station antenna technology has resulted in a vast patent portfolio and made it one of the fastest growing telecommunications companies worldwide.


