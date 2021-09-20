Log in
RosmanSearch to Recruit Urologists

09/20/2021 | 09:03am EDT
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RosmanSearch, the industry leader in neurosurgery and neurology recruitment, is expanding into urology recruitment. RosmanSearch has the largest dedicated recruitment teams in the country with deep knowledge of each specialty. The RosmanSearch Team uses its proprietary data to achieve greater than 90% placement and retention rates for difficult-to-fill specialties.

RosmanSearch is a different kind of recruiting service that understands the culture of each specialty, all the subspecialties, and works with practices and candidates every day. For hiring managers who need to hire a urologist in the coming two years, RosmanSearch would love nothing more than to learn more about the program's recruitment needs and help find the right candidates for the opening.

For more information on urology, neurosurgery, neurology, or neuroscience APP recruitment, contact Beth Dery, President and COO of RosmanSearch at 216-287-2302 or bdery@rosmansearch.com, or Rick Bailey, Director of Recruiting and Business Development at 216-618-0492 or rbailey@rosmansearch.com.

