Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rosneft huge oil tender fails after it demands rouble payment -traders

04/25/2022 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow

(Reuters) -Russia's Rosneft failed to sell oil in a jumbo tender after demanding prepayment in roubles, five traders said on Monday, meaning the country's top oil company will need to find ways to divert more crude to buyers in Asia via private deals.

The failure of the tender highlights a growing struggle by the Kremlin oil major to sell oil due to sweeping Western sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow, which calls the invasion "a special operation", has publicly acknowledged it has faced some oil export problems since March due to sanctions but pledged to boost cooperation with Asia to divert some oil sales from the West.

Western sanctions on Russian oil are part of a broader effort to isolate Moscow politically and economically for the invasion that includes discussion of an EU-wide oil embargo.

The European Union also advised its members not to succumb to Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand to pay roubles for gas from Russian gas monopoly Gazprom.

The EU is much more dependent of Russian gas than on oil and analysts and economists have said a full embargo on Russian gas would plunge the continent deep into recession.

Last week, Rosneft followed on the footsteps of Putin's orders to Gazprom and asked for 100% prepayment and conversion of the payment into roubles for purchases of its oil.

Rosneft tendered to sell 6.5 million tonnes of Urals, Siberian Light, Sokol and ESPO Blend oil loading from Russian ports in May-June but no bids were submitted by Monday, the five traders said.

Rosneft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It was extremely hard to meet the tender terms, the traders said adding the sale would have been difficult enough without the updated terms as most European majors and even trading firms are winding down purchases from Rosneft.

India's state refiners did not submit bids while volumes of Far East oil grades, Sokol and ESPO Blend, were too prompt to gather interest.

"Specific terms and a thin timeframe require individual negotiations," a source with an Asian trading firm said, adding that some of the volumes offered could be sold in private deals.

China has not publicly condemned Moscow's actions in Ukraine and India has bought more than twice as much crude from Russia since the invasion despite pressure from Washington to cut sales.

Another source familiar with Rosneft's tender said that the main goal of the tender was to "announce a rouble payment requirement to the market", which had been achieved.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35aWall St slides on global slowdown fears
RE
10:33aWall St slides on global slowdown fears
RE
10:32aU.S. dollar climbs to two-year peak as risk appetite tumbles; yuan drops
RE
10:24aValneva slumps after EU regulator requests more COVID vaccine data
RE
10:24aPalladium sheds nearly 13% on worries over China demand hit
RE
10:23aNorth Korea stages nighttime military parade - South Korea military source
RE
10:20aWest Darfur fighting spreads to capital city El Geneina - residents
RE
10:19aU.S. Supreme Court tackles football coach's on-field prayers
RE
10:17aU.S. says Moscow has 'failed' in war aims, pledges more military aid to Ukraine
RE
10:17aAs COVID restrictions ended, a busy winter for asylum-seekers at the Canada border
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, oil tumble as recession worry offsets French vote relief
2Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election..
3Philips Swung to 1Q Net Loss; Sales Beat Forecasts
4Exclusive-Twitter set to accept Musk's $43 billion offer - sources
5Takeaway.com's second-largest shareholder urges rebellion at AGM

HOT NEWS