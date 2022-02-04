Log in
Rosneft's new oil deal with ?hina worth $80 billion

02/04/2022 | 09:34am EST
Logo of Russia's oil company Rosneft is pictured on the Rosneft Vietnam office in Ho Chi Minh City

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said on Friday its new oil deal with China, which envisages supplies of 100 million tonnes of crude to China's CNPC through Kazakhstan over 10 years, was worth $80 billion.

President Vladimir Putin unveiled a new Russian energy deals with China at a meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday, promising to increase Moscow's far east gas exports at a time when Putin is at odds with European customers over Ukraine.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkinl; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS