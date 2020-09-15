Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rosoboronexport increases exports of military heli...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 05:50am EDT

Rosoboronexport increases exports of military helicopters

15.09.2020Press release

JSC Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) presents the full export lineup of Russian military helicopters at the International Helicopter Industry Exhibition HeliRussia-2020, which will be held from September 15 to 17 at the Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center in Moscow.

'The Rosoboronexport delegation will discuss with foreign partners the prospects for cooperation on supplying advanced helicopters of the world famous Mi and Ka brands abroad. Despite the current global difficulties, we assess the rate of contracting and replenishing the order book for Russian rotary-wing aircraft projected for the coming years as good. The world market isn't saturated yet; quite the opposite, this niche is expanding, mainly due to the versatility of helicopters, which can be used by law enforcement and civil structures everywhere, primarily in emergencies,' said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.

In the helicopter segment, Rosoboronexport's partners are represented by more than 70 countries in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, Africa, CIS and Europe, where Russian rotorcraft are in service with army, counter-terrorism and special forces units, law enforcement agencies and emergency services. These reliable and durable machines have been successfully tested in combat and challenging climatic conditions, setting dozens of world records in various categories. They can do anything, from reconnaissance and strike missions, amphibious and rescue operations to the provision of emergency medical care to the population in areas remote from the basing points.

Mi-8/17 series military transport helicopters, the world market's bestsellers, have been most in demand and therefore most widespread in the world in their class for many years. Attack helicopters such as the Mi-35, Ka-52 and Mi-28, modernized with regard to experience of their actual use in 'hotbeds' of the planet, are gradually filling their niche. Foreign partners traditionally show great interest also in the Mi-26T2 heavy-lift helicopter, which is the absolute champion in its class.

Today, all Russian helicopters are manufactured at the enterprises of the Russian Helicopters holding (part of the State Corporation Rostec), which have extensive production, scientific and technological capacity. The training of foreign specialists is organized both in Russia and abroad.

Recent cases of Russia's helicopter export development include:

• signing of the first export contract for the supply of Mi-38T multi-mission helicopters;

• establishment of a joint Russian-Indian enterprise to manufacture the Ka-226T helicopters;

• commissioning of a helicopter flight training center in Venezuela built with the participation of specialists from the two countries.

Particular attention is to be paid to the successful experience with the Mi-171E helicopters in a special 'northern' version in Argentina, where the Russian machines operate effectively in the harshest Antarctic conditions. By the way, this contract 'turned' 10 years old in 2020, a kind of anniversary.

'Over 1,000 Russian helicopters of different versions have been delivered abroad under Rosoboronexport contracts for almost 20 years. Rosoboronexport and Russian industrial enterprises are implementing helicopter repair, modernization and after-sales service projects, including on the premises of the established helicopter service centers. Together with Russian Helicopters, we work systematically in the areas of combating counterfeiting and protecting intellectual property rights in the process of military-technical cooperation related to an increasing amount of work within research activities, licensed production, joint ventures establishment and other projects, which involve the transfer of Russian military and dual-use technologies,' stressed Alexander Mikheev.

For 12 years, HeliRussia-2020 has justly earned a high status as the landmark event for the global helicopter industry where market professionals exchange experience, discuss current projects and plans for the future, and unveil cutting-edge developments. Leading industry experts from all over the world, interested in the latest products, innovative technologies and other production achievements of the Russian and global helicopter industry, gather here every year. That is why Rosoboronexport's business program at HeliRussia-2020 includes not only negotiations with partners, but also the participation of its specialists in round tables and conferences, seminars and presentations.

Disclaimer

JSC Rosoboronexport published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:05aSHANDONG GOLD MINING : Overseas Regulatory Announcement- SD Gold Announcement in relation to the Capital Reduction and the Notice to Creditors on the Repurchase and Cancellation of the Compensation Shares
PU
06:05aCASH FINANCIAL SERVICES : Next day disclosure return
PU
06:05aHENG TAI CONSUMABLES : Delay in despatch of circular
PU
06:05aFABIO PANETTA : Healing after the pandemic: supporting and sustaining the recovery
PU
06:05aV. Benda – No need to ease monetary policy more
PU
06:05aORANGE : has successfully issued today a 500m inaugural Sustainability Bond, supporting its social and environmental commitments
PU
06:05aPetrofac expands support for Ithaca Energy
PU
06:05aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - G4S PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
06:05aJD COM : Premium Luggage Brand RIMOWA Opens Flagship Store on JD.com
PU
06:05aPENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES : 2020 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKOLA CORPORATION : GM encouraged by global recovery, but not interested in 'short-term pop' for stock - CEO
2FAURECIA SE : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA amend merger terms to conserve cash
3APPLE INC. : Nvidia to buy chip designer Arm for $40 billion as SoftBank exits
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : How ByteDance's CEO balked at selling TikTok's U.S. business
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. : Fiat Cuts Dividend Ahead of Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group