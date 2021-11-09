Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
Latest News
Ross & Baruzzini Appoints Chris Tallerico as Principal – Managed Services & Cybersecurity

11/09/2021 | 10:26am EST
Ross & Baruzzini, a leading global technology, consulting, and engineering firm, has named industry-recognized security veteran Chris Tallerico as Principal – Managed Services & Cybersecurity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005244/en/

Chris Tallerico: Ross & Baruzzini Principal – Managed Services & Cybersecurity (Photo: Business Wire)

Tallerico brings decades of deep IT expertise in security, network infrastructure, project management, and customer initiatives while leading high-performance teams to create significant growth for some of the world’s leading commercial brands.

In his new role, he will manage internal and external client IT infrastructure, delivering added value for Ross & Baruzzini’s clients’ businesses across various markets including Aviation, Commercial, and Healthcare.

Tallerico holds several advanced certifications with Fortinet, Cisco, and Motorola while serving as an active member of FBI-InfraGard, a partnership between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and members of the private sector for the protection of U.S. critical infrastructure.

As part of the Ross & Baruzzini team, Tallerico will leverage his previous client experience with companies such as Salesforce, CBRE, JLL, Shorenstein, Cushman & Wakefield, Harvest Properties, and Columbia Property Trust to expand the company’s advisory services into private and public markets across the world.

“As technology develops, our clients face new risks and challenges. Emboldened by the growing number of people online, including remote workers and learners, threat actors are on the rise,” said Ross & Baruzzini Security Principal and Director of Operations, Brian Coulombe, P.E.

Tallerico joins a team with extensive experience protecting sites such as Independence National Historic Park, Madison Square Garden, and One CitiGroup Headquarters.

“An effective cybersecurity strategy involves a holistic blueprint and collaboration, and I look forward to joining the Ross & Baruzzini team as we offer integrated IT and cybersecurity services specifically tailored to our clients’ diverse needs,” added Tallerico.

Ross & Baruzzini has a proven track record in complex, large-scale security implementations. The company understands cybersecurity readiness demands a cross-discipline focus combined with tactical methodologies. The addition of Tallerico to the cybersecurity team further enhances Ross & Baruzzini’s ability to use technology to design and enhance human environments.

For further information, visit our cybersecurity resources.

About Ross & Baruzzini

Ross & Baruzzini delivers integrated technology, consulting, and engineering solutions for safe, sustainable, and resilient facilities. Working across various industries, our team brings specialized expertise in Medical Equipment Planning; Network & Communications; Physical Security; Digital Transformation; Cybersecurity. Discover where innovation is made personal at rossbar.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS