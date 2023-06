STORY: "No, everything will be fine - don't worry," replied an unnamed fighter, his face covered with a mask.

The Wagner fighters barrelled towards Moscow on Saturday with Russia's military firing on them from the air but seemingly incapable of slowing their lightning advance.

Facing the first serious challenge to his grip on power of his 23-year rule, President Vladimir Putin vowed to crush an armed mutiny he compared to Russia's Civil War a century ago.