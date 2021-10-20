Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Roth Capital Partners : Announces the Addition of Edward Engel, CFA, Senior Research Analyst, Covering Gaming and Leisure Stocks

10/20/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Roth Capital Partners (Roth), www.roth.com, a full-service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that Edward Engel, CFA, has joined the firm as Senior Research Analyst, where he will be covering companies in the Gaming, Online Gaming and Sports Betting industries. Mr. Engel brings six years of equity research experience in the Gaming space.

Prior to joining Roth, Mr. Engel held analyst positions at Macquarie, including over two years in Hong Kong covering Macau and Asia Gaming stocks. Prior to Asia, he spent several years in the U.S. covering Gaming and Online Gaming industries. In 2020, Mr. Engel was rated honorable mention in the Institutional Investor All-Asia research poll. In 2018, he was rated honorable mention in the Institutional Investor All-America research poll.

“Edward has developed a niche within the Gaming sector, not only with issuers, but also with fundamental institutional investors who are invested in the space. We are excited to have him join our team. We continue to take advantage of opportunities for expansion by adding professionals in sectors which we believe are aligned with our emerging growth focus,” stated Byron Roth, CEO of Roth Capital Partners.

“Today is among the most exciting times in the history of the Gaming industry, with the rapid growth of online gaming and sports betting in the U.S and globally. Traditional gaming companies are finding ways to bridge the digital divide by providing an Omni-channel experience for customers. New and innovative companies are also emerging, where technological capabilities are rapidly improving as the industry evolves,” said Mr. Engel. “Roth has a deep relationships and a long history in the gaming industry and I look forward to helping transition to a digital age.”

Ed received his B.A. from Chapman University.

Since 2010, Roth has been involved in approximately 155 transactions for its Consumer clients, including Gaming and Leisure, with total transaction value of over $12.5 Billion.
Source: Roth Capital Partners | 10/18/2021

About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., Roth is privately held and owned by its employees, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:53aMERCK KGAA : Barclays takes a positive view
MD
09:53aVINCI : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
09:53aCORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : to Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9
BU
09:52aNHOA : Kick off for the Atlante Project: the First Fastcharging Station Opens in Piedmont
BU
09:52aNOVAVAX INVESTIGATION : Block & Leviton Is Investigating Novavax Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
09:52aNOVAVAX INVESTIGATION : Block & Leviton Is Investigating Novavax Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
09:51aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in Nationa...
PU
09:51aEIFFAGE S A : When street art brightens up our motorways
PU
09:51aA MATTER OF PERSPECTIVE : Agent-Based and Agentless Approaches to Cloud Security, Part 1
PU
09:51aASSETMARK FINANCIAL : How to Grow Your Financial Advisory Business
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Falck Renewables S p A : Agreement for the acquisition of Falck SpA's s..
2The latest from London: Mixed signals
3Novavax Statement on Initial Com-COV2 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Results Pr..
4Facebook plans new group name to revamp image, says The Verge
5Analyst recommendations: BHP Group, Cloudflare, Tesla, Microsoft, Targe..

HOT NEWS