Roth Capital Partners : Announces the Addition of Edward Engel, CFA, Senior Research Analyst, Covering Gaming and Leisure Stocks

Roth Capital Partners (Roth), www.roth.com, a full-service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that Edward Engel, CFA, has joined the firm as Senior Research Analyst, where he will be covering companies in the Gaming, Online Gaming and Sports Betting industries. Mr. Engel brings six years of equity research experience in the Gaming space.

Prior to joining Roth, Mr. Engel held analyst positions at Macquarie, including over two years in Hong Kong covering Macau and Asia Gaming stocks. Prior to Asia, he spent several years in the U.S. covering Gaming and Online Gaming industries. In 2020, Mr. Engel was rated honorable mention in the Institutional Investor All-Asia research poll. In 2018, he was rated honorable mention in the Institutional Investor All-America research poll.

“Edward has developed a niche within the Gaming sector, not only with issuers, but also with fundamental institutional investors who are invested in the space. We are excited to have him join our team. We continue to take advantage of opportunities for expansion by adding professionals in sectors which we believe are aligned with our emerging growth focus,” stated Byron Roth, CEO of Roth Capital Partners.

“Today is among the most exciting times in the history of the Gaming industry, with the rapid growth of online gaming and sports betting in the U.S and globally. Traditional gaming companies are finding ways to bridge the digital divide by providing an Omni-channel experience for customers. New and innovative companies are also emerging, where technological capabilities are rapidly improving as the industry evolves,” said Mr. Engel. “Roth has a deep relationships and a long history in the gaming industry and I look forward to helping transition to a digital age.”

Ed received his B.A. from Chapman University.

Since 2010, Roth has been involved in approximately 155 transactions for its Consumer clients, including Gaming and Leisure, with total transaction value of over $12.5 Billion.

Source: Roth Capital Partners | 10/18/2021

