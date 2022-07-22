Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rotterdam port says coal, LNG surged in H1, Russian imports fell

07/22/2022 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Containers are loaded onto a ship at the port of Rotterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine led to large increases in the amount of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal shipped through Rotterdam in the first half of 2022, the port said on Friday, with Russia's share falling quickly in the second quarter.

Overall throughput at Europe's largest port was up less than 1% year-on-year as an 8.9% fall in container traffic - caused by global logistics bottlenecks and the end of container traffic with Russia - offset the rise in raw materials.

"Imports of both LNG and coal rose very sharply as an alternative to reduced European imports of Russian gas by pipeline," the port said in a statement.

Coal throughput rose 30% to 14.6 million tonnes, while LNG throughput was up 46% to 5.4 million tonnes, port data showed.

Russian trade had made up about 13% of Rotterdam traffic before the invasion, which Moscow terms a "special military operation", began on Feb. 24. Until then about 30% of crude oil and 25% of coal and LNG came from Russia.

The port released a chart without exact percentages showing Russian coal imports had fallen to a sliver in June, with Russian LNG also down very sharply.

Russian crude imports declined gradually from March and appeared to represent about a quarter of the total in June. Under European Union sanctions, Russian crude is set to be banned by the end of 2022.

"The availability of energy and raw materials at reasonable prices cannot be taken for granted," CEO Allard Castelein said in a statement.

"Europe relies heavily on Russian energy (and) the current geopolitical situation makes Europe very vulnerable."

Revenues at the port, which is owned by the City of Rotterdam and the Dutch government, increased by 6.3% to 412 million euros ($419 million).

($1 = 0.9822 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.09% 103.88 Delayed Quote.35.64%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.38% 529.7598 Real-time Quote.32.19%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.28% 365.4837 Real-time Quote.97.91%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.39% 57.25 Delayed Quote.-27.61%
WTI 0.07% 96.279 Delayed Quote.35.42%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:39aBreakaway Transdniestria still wants to join Russia - RIA cites foreign minister
RE
04:36aGerman government calls news conference amid Uniper bailout talks
RE
04:33aUK firms report growth at 17-month low, inflation pressures ease -flash PMI
RE
04:32aAsia's Q2 cocoa grind up 3.6% yr/yr at 228,895 tonnes -CAA
RE
04:31aRotterdam port says coal, LNG surged in H1, Russian imports fell
RE
04:30aEuro zone bond yields tumble as business activity contracts
RE
04:28aReports of dead in Libya as clashes strike capital
RE
04:27aReports of dead in Libya as clashes strike capital
RE
04:25aCrisis in Italy was not behind creation of ECB's anti-fragmentation tool, De Cos says
RE
04:22aGerman government calls press conference with chancellor scholz…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set for best week in two months; dollar heavy
2Bavarian Nordic Receives Positive CHMP Opinion on the Extension of Vacc..
3Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
4Competition watchdog clears BT joint venture with Warner Bros Discovery
5Dollar pares weekly loss, Fed looms large after ECB hike

HOT NEWS