Rouble awaits rate decision; strong dollar drags on currencies

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks and currencies dropped on Friday after data showing red-hot U.S. inflation raised bets for an even more hawkish Federal Reserve, while Russia's rouble edged higher ahead of a central bank interest rate decision.

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies and stocks fell on Friday but was still on track to end its second consecutive week higher.

Data analysed by BofA showed emerging market equity funds had enjoyed a seventh straight week of inflows, sucking in $5.3 billion in the week to Wednesday.

The dollar's index against a basket of currencies strengthened following the U.S. inflation reading, which fuelled expectations of heftier interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve next month.

Adding to hawkish sentiment, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said he has become "dramatically" more hawkish and now wants a full percentage point of interest rate hikes over the next three U.S. central bank policy meetings.

The rouble was up 0.1% ahead of the Russian central bank's rate decision at 1030 GMT, where expectations are for a 100 basis point hike to 9.5%.

The currency is set to end higher for a second straight week on strong oil prices, with geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine restricting further gains.

"Military de-escalation appears unlikely without, first, further bouts of escalation - and potential Western sanctions," said Tatha Ghose, an analyst at Commerzbank in a note.

"Even if we cannot say which sanctions might be introduced, they are likely to trigger sharp exchange rate weakness, which would then kickstart a fresh tightening cycle."

Russian stocks dropped 3%, with energy companies leading declines. Energy giant Rosneft was among the top drags on the index after its record 2021 earnings of 833 billion roubles ($11.7 billion) fell short of analyst expectations.

South Africa's rand firmed 0.5% and was also on track to end its second week higher. A closely watched speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa late on Thursday that analysts interpreted as pro-business helped support the currency.

Turkey's lira fell 0.5% despite a set of positive data that showed forecast-beating industrial production in December, while its current account deficit widened to $3.841 billion, lower than Reuters forecasts of a $4 billion deficit.

Meanwhile, Turkish central bank surveys showed that consumer price inflation in the country is set to jump to 34.06% at the end of 2022, much higher than initial projections of 29.75%.

Most emerging market currencies in central and eastern Europe slipped against the euro with Hungary's forint, Poland's zloty and the Czech crown down between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Hungarian consumer prices grew at their fastest rate in almost 15 years in January, data showed, supporting the case for further interest rate hikes.

