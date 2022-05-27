Rouble extends losses after rates slashed; Eurobonds in focus

May 27 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble extended its losses on
Friday after plunging in the previous session as the country's
central bank slashed interest rates, signaling more cuts, and
the prospect of easing capital controls and a possible sovereign
default hammered the currency.
The rouble slumped around 10% to the dollar and euro on
Thursday after the central bank lowered its key rate to 11%, the
third 300-basis-point cut in a row, as inflation slows from more
than 20-year highs.
As the rouble continued swinging this way and that on
Friday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the government
wanted to avoid currency volatility, a sign that Moscow is not
entirely comfortable with the rouble's seemingly uncontrollable
moves.
By 1316 GMT, the rouble was 1.3% weaker against the dollar
at 66.09, swinging during the session from 64.89
to a more than two-week low of 67.4950. On Wednesday, the rouble
had hit its strongest level since February 2018 of 55.80 against
the greenback.
Versus the euro, the rouble lost 1.4% to trade at 68.93
, sliding further away from the seven-year high of
57.10 hit on Wednesday.
Propped up by capital controls, the rouble had artificially
risen to become the world's best-performing currency so far this
year until this week's slide. New gas payment terms requiring
conversion of foreign currency into roubles and a fall in
imports have also helped.
But it has now lost the support of the month-end tax period
that usually sees export-focused companies convert foreign
currency into roubles to pay local liabilities.
ROUBLE BALANCE
Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said excessive rouble
appreciation posed deflation risks, adding to his comments on
Thursday that the currency's strength, which has raised concerns
about the negative impact on Russia's budget revenue from
exports, was making Russian goods uncompetitive abroad.
"The rouble has to be within some reasonable limits," he
said.
Reshetnikov, who also praised the central bank's rate cut
hoping it will spur lending activity, has said he expects the
mandatory proportion of foreign currency revenue that exporters
must convert into roubles to be cut further from 50%.
Market eyes are focused on Russia's National Settlement
Depository (NSD), which has promised to make interest payments
on Friday worth $71.25 million and 26.5 million euros ($28.5
million) on two Eurobonds,.
That is in spite of Washington deciding against extending a
key license that had allowed Moscow to keep paying bondholders
despite the sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine,
putting Russia on the cusp of a unique kind of debt crisis.
Russian stock indexes were falling.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2.3% at
1,153.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was
0.2% lower at 2,406.5 points.
