Rouble falls further past 60 vs dollar, clipping two-week low

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened further
past 60 to the dollar on Thursday having touched a two-week low
in early trade, as a European Union plan for a price cap on
Russian oil heightened risks that Russia's foreign currency
inflows may decrease.
At 0821 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar
at 60.36, after opening at 60.7775, its lowest
mark since Sept. 22.
It was unchanged at 58.38 versus the euro,
also clipping a two-week low in early trade, and shed 0.9%
against the yuan to 8.65.
"Contributing to the weakness of the rouble against the
dollar, euro and yuan, was the continuing low activity by
exporters, as well as heightened market uncertainty," said
Promsvyazbank analysts in a note.
Export-focused firms usually convert their FX revenues to
roubles when local liabilities need paying. Russia's main tax
period falls towards the end of the month.
Investors have fretted in recent weeks that new sanctions
against Russia could restrict dollar and euro trading in Moscow.
Those fears, that pushed the rouble to a near eight-year high
against the euro, appear to have subsided for now.
"The depreciation of the rouble is linked to the removal,
perhaps temporary, of risks of stopping organised euro and
dollar trading in Russia due to Western sanctions," said Alor
Broker analyst Alexei Antonov.
The European Union's latest sanctions package stopped short
of seeking to restrict Moscow FX trading, but did include an oil
price cap for Russian seaborne crude deliveries to third
countries through European insurers.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was up 0.6% at $93.93 a barrel, after a group of
major producing countries, including Russia, announced their
largest supply cut since 2020 ahead of European Union embargoes
on Russian energy.
Russian stock indexes were rising.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.6% to
1,068.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was
0.9% higher at 2,048.2 points.
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Christian
Schmollinger)