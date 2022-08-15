Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rouble falls past 61 vs dollar as conversion of depository receipts begins

08/15/2022 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian 100-rouble banknotes are placed on a cashier's desk at a supermarket in Tara

(This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The rouble slid past 61 to the dollar on Monday as the conversion of depository receipts in Russian companies to local shares got underway and as foreign investors from designated "friendly" countries were able to return to the bond market.

At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 1% weaker against the dollar at 61.25, remaining in a narrow range between 59.45 and 61.45 for the tenth trading session in a row.

It eased 0.4% to 62.57 against the euro.

Rouble volatility has declined recently after wild swings which saw it hit a record low of 121.53 to the dollar on the Moscow Exchange in March, days after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, and then rally to a seven-year peak of 50.01 in June.

The rouble is expected to find support from month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert part of their foreign currency revenues.

On stock markets, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.8% to 1,107.1 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 2,149.9 points.

Market moves were relatively muted despite analysts predicting an increase in selling pressure as Russia starts the conversion of global depository receipts (GDRs) into shares.

GDRs of Russian companies that were traded on foreign exchanges and held in Russian depositories will be converted into shares on the Moscow Exchange from Aug. 15 in an effort to reduce foreign control over such companies amid Western sanctions.

"Depositary receipts start being converted to equities today, which could create a supply overhang and make it difficult for the stock market to rise," Promsvyazbank analysts said, forecasting a slide in the MOEX index to below 2,100 points.

From Monday, Moscow Exchange will also allow non-residents from designated "friendly" countries that have not imposed sanctions against Russia to trade bonds.

Yields on benchmark 10-year OFZ treasury bonds were steady near Friday's close of 9.18%.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.54% 0.69015 Delayed Quote.8.69%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.02% 1.18263 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.35% 1.20804 Delayed Quote.-10.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.25% 0.761186 Delayed Quote.9.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.64% 0.77735 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.33% 1.02147 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.30% 0.012275 Delayed Quote.3.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012567 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.00% 0.63829 Delayed Quote.-5.60%
RTS INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-41.03%
RUSSIA MOEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.34% 0.978972 Delayed Quote.10.84%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.49% 61.185 Delayed Quote.-17.87%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00aPrince Harry and Meghan to visit Britain next month
RE
04:59aSterling falls vs dollar as focus turns to UK data
RE
04:51aSpot gold falls 1%…
RE
04:45aThailand to draft new rules for booming auto leasing sector
RE
04:43aChina stocks slip on slowdown fears despite surprise rate cuts
RE
04:40aStocks, currencies fall as China worries weigh
RE
04:37aDollar gains on safety flows after China data, yuan eases on rate cut
RE
04:32aMalaysia ex-PM Najib asks court to admit new evidence as final 1MDB appeal begins
RE
04:28aRuto leads in Kenya vote, media tally shows, as announcement seen imminent
RE
04:27aRouble falls past 61 vs dollar as conversion of depository receipts begins
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Wall Street revives Russian bond trading after U.S. go-ahead
2China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system
3HelloFresh delivers second record revenue quarter in 2022
4Marketmind: Fasten your seat belts
5Oil sheds more than $1 as China data disappoints

HOT NEWS