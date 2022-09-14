Rouble firms as Russia taps domestic debt market for first time since Feb

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed past 60
against the dollar and euro on Wednesday as Russia's finance
ministry auctioned treasury bonds for the first time since
February, enjoying demand nearly 2-1/2 times higher than the
relatively small volume offered.
By 1206 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar
at 59.67. It had gained 0.4% to trade at 59.68
versus the euro.
"The focus is on the first OFZ placement in half a year,"
said Georgy Vashchenko, deputy director of Freedom Finance
Global's research department, expecting new borrowing to be used
to refinance domestic debt, among other things.
Russia in February suspended weekly auctions of the OFZ
treasury bonds it uses to plug budget holes. On Wednesday it
offered a 10-year bond and a volume of 10 billion
roubles ($167.5 million), seeing demand of 24.8 billion roubles.
Demand at Russia's last OFZ auctions on Feb. 9 stood around
80 billion roubles.
"Demand is likely to be high at the first auction, since
investors expect a key rate cut on Friday," said Vashchenko.
The majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank
of Russia to cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points
to 7.5% on Friday, to encourage lending as inflation continues
to slow.
However, Russian households' inflationary expectations, an
indicator the central bank said it would watch closely in the
run up to meetings in September and October, rose for the second
month running, data showed on Wednesday.
Russian stock indexes were lower, with the
dollar-denominated RTS index down 1.2% to 1,268.4
points, edging away from a more than 2-month high hit in the
previous session. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index
was 1.8% lower at 2,402.3 points.
"In the near term, the MOEX index may consolidate around
2,400-2,450 points, but in the medium term we expect growth to
continue – support may come from dividend payments by Russian
companies, which this year have shifted slightly from the middle
to the end of the year," said BCS Global Markets in a note.
($1 = 59.7000 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alexander Smith and
Emelia Sithole-Matarise)