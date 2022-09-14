Advanced search
Rouble firms as Russia taps domestic debt market for first time since Feb

09/14/2022 | 08:14am EDT
MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed past 60 against the dollar and euro on Wednesday as Russia's finance ministry auctioned treasury bonds for the first time since February, enjoying demand nearly 2-1/2 times higher than the relatively small volume offered.

By 1206 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 59.67. It had gained 0.4% to trade at 59.68 versus the euro.

"The focus is on the first OFZ placement in half a year," said Georgy Vashchenko, deputy director of Freedom Finance Global's research department, expecting new borrowing to be used to refinance domestic debt, among other things.

Russia in February suspended weekly auctions of the OFZ treasury bonds it uses to plug budget holes. On Wednesday it offered a 10-year bond and a volume of 10 billion roubles ($167.5 million), seeing demand of 24.8 billion roubles.

Demand at Russia's last OFZ auctions on Feb. 9 stood around 80 billion roubles.

"Demand is likely to be high at the first auction, since investors expect a key rate cut on Friday," said Vashchenko.

The majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Russia to cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 7.5% on Friday, to encourage lending as inflation continues to slow.

However, Russian households' inflationary expectations, an indicator the central bank said it would watch closely in the run up to meetings in September and October, rose for the second month running, data showed on Wednesday.

Russian stock indexes were lower, with the dollar-denominated RTS index down 1.2% to 1,268.4 points, edging away from a more than 2-month high hit in the previous session. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.8% lower at 2,402.3 points.

"In the near term, the MOEX index may consolidate around 2,400-2,450 points, but in the medium term we expect growth to continue – support may come from dividend payments by Russian companies, which this year have shifted slightly from the middle to the end of the year," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

($1 = 59.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alexander Smith and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.55% 0.6717 Delayed Quote.6.59%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.23% 1.1553 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.44% 1.15592 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.39% 0.757943 Delayed Quote.9.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.27% 0.7576 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.0002 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.15% 0.012581 Delayed Quote.5.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.012579 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.23% 0.59907 Delayed Quote.-10.10%
RTS INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-41.03%
RUSSIA MOEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.19% 0.9998 Delayed Quote.12.26%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.26% 59.1 Delayed Quote.-20.84%
