Rouble gains vs dollar, euro as possible Russia default looms

May 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble pared early losses to
gain against the dollar on Wednesday and headed back towards a
five-year high against the euro, as some gas buyers in Europe
sought to meet Russia's demand for rouble payment and sovereign
default risk resurfaced.
The rouble has become the best-performing currency https://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/NewsServices/mediaProxy?apiKey=6d416f26-7b24-4f31-beb6-1b5aa0f3fafb&url=http%3A%2F%2Ffingfx.thomsonreuters.com%2Fgfx%2Frngs%2FGLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE%2F0100301V041%2Findex.html
this year despite a full-scale economic crisis, artificially
supported by controls that Russia imposed in late February to
shield its financial sector after it sent tens of thousands of
troops into Ukraine.
By 1027 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar
at 63.33, not far from the 62.6250 level reached
on Friday, its strongest since early February 2020.
It had gained 0.9% to trade at 66.45 versus the euro
, edging back towards its strongest level since
mid-2017 of 64.9425, which it touched last week.
The rouble's rally to multi-year highs was slowed this week
as the central bank raised the ceiling for cross-border
transactions, allowing Russian residents and non-residents from
friendly states to channel foreign currency abroad at an amount
equivalent to up to $50,000 a month. The previous limit was
$10,000.
Export-focused companies are still obliged to convert 80% of
their revenues, because the central bank cannot intervene after
the West froze about half of its gold and foreign exchange
reserves.
Gas buyers in Europe were fumbling to solve a payment
conundrum, after Moscow at the end of March demanded foreign
buyers start to pay for gas in roubles or risk losing their
supply, and appeared to take different stances on the payment
scheme.
Promsvyazbank analysts said they expected the rouble to
consolidate in the range of 63 to 64.5 against the greenback on
Wednesday.
DEFAULT RISK RESURFACES
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Wednesday said Russia
would service its external debt obligations in roubles if the
United States blocks other options and would not call itself in
default.
Washington is considering blocking Russia's ability to pay
its U.S. bondholders by allowing a waiver to expire on May 25,
which could push Moscow closer to the brink default.
Russia's economy ministry gave new forecasts late on
Tuesday, predicting Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) would
decline by 7.8% this year.
Meanwhile, economists at state development bank VEB said
Russia's economy, hit by unprecedented Western sanctions, is
potentially resilient but needs a significant increase in
imports and greater freedoms.
Russian stock indexes were climbing.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.6% at
1,231.6 points, its strongest since Feb. 23. The rouble-based
MOEX Russian index was 2.1% higher at 2,475.8 points.
Veles Capital analysts said the focus on Wednesday could be
on dividend stories. Shares in mobile operator MTS
jumped around 15% after the company's board recommended a
dividend of 33.85 roubles per share late on Tuesday.
($1 = 63.7000 roubles)
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis)