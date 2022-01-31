Rouble heads towards one-week high vs dollar with Ukraine in focus

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened on
Monday, heading towards a one-week high versus the dollar, after
Moscow said last week it was ready to continue dialogue with the
West over the Ukraine crisis.
At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar
at 77.46. It had sunk to a near 15-month low last
week of 80.4125.
The rouble could firm past 77 versus the greenback today,
said Promsvyazbank analysts, forecasting a target range of
76.5-78 this week, provided there were no news shocks.
The currency had gained 0.2% to trade at 86.45 versus the
euro.
Russia said last week the United States and NATO had not
addressed Moscow's main security demands in their standoff over
Ukraine but said it was ready to keep talking. Moscow has
repeatedly denied accusations it plans to invade.
"The geopolitical situation remains up in the air – the
temporary lull in tensions may leave room for further upside if
shocks are avoided," said BCS Global Markets in a note.
Western nations have promised tough economic sanctions
should Russia make an incursion. The U.S. Senate is close to
reaching a deal on legislation to target Russian banks and
sovereign debt.
Russia is also grappling with persistently high inflation,
which accelerated to 8.64% as of Jan. 21, leading market
analysts to forecast another significant rate increase at the
central bank's next rate-setting meeting on Feb. 11, after seven
key rate hikes to 8.50% from 4.25% in 2021.
The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) on Monday said annual
inflation will likely reach 8.7%-8.9% at the end of January,
well above the central bank's 4% target.
"In the current situation, we see a likely key rate hike in
February by one percentage point to 9.5%," the EDB said.
Brent crude oil, a benchmark for Russia's main
export, was up 1.4% at $91.28 a barrel, near a more than
seven-year high and supporting Russian stock indexes.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.7% to
1,445.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was
1.9% higher at 3,553.8 points, a two-week high.
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair)