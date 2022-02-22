Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rouble hits over 15-month low after Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine

02/22/2022 | 02:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A vendor counts Russian rouble banknotes at a market in Omsk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble sunk to a more than 15-month low on Tuesday before paring losses after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent.

The rouble suffered its biggest one-day drop since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, plunging on Western fears that Putin's move to recognise the two regions as independent and send in forces to "keep the peace" may presage a major war.

At 0613 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 79.64, recovering slightly after sliding to 80.5825 in early trade, its weakest point since Nov. 2, 2020.

It had gained 0.2% to trade at 90.00 versus the euro, after earlier hitting 90.95, its weakest since April 2021.

Russia has repeatedly rejected Western assertions that it may be planning to invade neighbouring Ukraine, but its assets have been hammered by fears of a military conflict that would almost certainly trigger sweeping new Western sanctions against Moscow.

The United States said it would halt U.S. business activity in the breakaway regions and ban import of all goods from those areas, but said those measures were separate from sanctions Washington and its allies have prepared should Russia launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Coordinated sanctions will be announced during the day on Tuesday. Possible measures could target major financial institutions, blocking Russia's access to global electronic supplies or steps designed to curb Russian energy firms.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2% at $97.30 a barrel.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.28% 0.6369 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.01% 1.2014 Delayed Quote.0.94%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.3585 Delayed Quote.0.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.04% 0.693491 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.78367 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.03% 1.13037 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.46% 0.01181 Delayed Quote.0.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.55% 0.01335 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.15% 97.53 Delayed Quote.21.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.26% 0.67122 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 3.83% 807.7456 Delayed Quote.17.50%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 3.62% 512.3861 Delayed Quote.19.94%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.04% 0.884666 Delayed Quote.0.47%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.46% 80.6683 Delayed Quote.4.16%
WTI 0.90% 93.465 Delayed Quote.21.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22aUK reports smaller-than expected budget surplus in January
RE
02:21aUk's sunak says keeping the public finances on a sustainable pa…
RE
02:18aWomen Representation Across FTSE 100 Boards Reached 39% in 2021
DJ
02:14aRouble hits over 15-month low after Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine
RE
02:12aIndia govt may borrow towards cancelled auctions - sources
RE
02:09aCorporate sustainability push a $35 trillion dollar conundrum for auditors
RE
02:05aFrance's Worldline prioritises acquisitions
RE
02:05aS.Korean stocks mark worst day in a week as Ukraine crisis deepens
RE
02:00aDubai airport CEO sees more countries dropping COVID travel testing rules soon
RE
01:57aAustralia plane had 'right' to watch China navy vessel in its waters -PM Morrison
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regi..
2Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
3Deepening Ukraine crisis jolts stocks, sends oil surging
4HSBC brings forward key target as rates rise, profit doubles
5SoftBank seen trimming Alibaba stake to fill shortfall -analyst

HOT NEWS