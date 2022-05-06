Rouble hits over 2-year high vs euro on capital controls, weak demand

May 6 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened to a more
than two-year high against the euro on Friday and headed back
towards 66 versus the dollar, supported by capital controls and
weak forex demand, as the spectre of more sanctions against
Moscow hung over markets.
The European Union's executive on Wednesday proposed the
toughest package of sanctions yet against Russia for its actions
in Ukraine, but several countries' worries about the impact of
cutting off Russia oil imports stood in the way of agreement.
At 0719 GMT, the rouble had gained 0.8% to trade at 69.57
versus the euro, earlier clipping 69.1250, its
strongest point since February 2020.
The rouble was 1.1% stronger against the dollar at 66.24
, close to a more than two-year high of 65.3125
hit on Thursday, a peak level that had not been seen since the
onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rouble has rallied in the past few weeks thanks to
mandatory conversion of foreign currency by export-focused
companies. Also, there has been weak demand for dollars and
euros amid waning imports and restrictions on cross-border
transactions.
"The rouble will be relatively stable, or even strengthen
again thanks to expensive oil and low demand for foreign
currency," said Otkritie Research in a note.
Moves in the rouble are sharper than usual as market
liquidity has been thinned by central bank restrictions designed
to prop up financial stability after Russia sent tens of
thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Meanwhile, trading activity is subdued as the markets are
open for only three days this week in the middle of Russia's
long May holidays.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was up 0.8% at $111.7 a barrel.
Russian stock indexes were mixed.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.8% to
1,128.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was
1.3% lower at 2,372.7 points.
Promsvyazbank analysts said they expected equity markets to
drop ahead of another long holiday weekend.
