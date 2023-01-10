Rouble hovers below 70 vs dollar in mixed trading

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble held below 70 against the dollar on Tuesday, as it continued to wind back from lows hit in volatile trading at the end of 2022, although gains were limited as expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes weighed on oil prices.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was up 0.18% against the dollar at 69.86.

The price of oil, Russia's main export, fell amid expectations that further U.S. interest rate hikes would slow economic growth and limit fuel demand. Brent crude was last down 0.51% to $79.24 a barrel.

Against the euro the rouble fell 0.44% to 74.77, and it was down 0.38% against the Chinese yuan at 10.26.

Having spent long periods last year as the world's best-performing currency, the rouble lost 17% in December following Western moves to introduce a price cap and an EU embargo on Russian oil exports.

It has since recovered against the dollar as large exporters sell off foreign currency earnings accumulated over the first days of January. The rouble may try to further strengthen as this process continues, Alexey Antonov from Alor Broker said.

Russian stock markets were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.6% to 971.96, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index declined 0.45% to 2,153.70.

Investors await a finance ministry announcement on the parameters of its first placement of rouble-denominated government debt for the new year, scheduled for Wednesday.

(Reporting by Caleb Davis Editing by Mark Potter)