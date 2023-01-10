Rouble hovers below 70 vs dollar in mixed trading

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble held below 70
against the dollar on Tuesday, as it continued to wind back from
lows hit in volatile trading at the end of 2022, although gains
were limited as expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes weighed
on oil prices.
At 0730 GMT, the rouble was up 0.18% against
the dollar at 69.86.
The price of oil, Russia's main export, fell amid
expectations that further U.S. interest rate hikes would slow
economic growth and limit fuel demand. Brent crude was
last down 0.51% to $79.24 a barrel.
Against the euro the rouble fell 0.44% to
74.77, and it was down 0.38% against the Chinese yuan at
10.26.
Having spent long periods last year as the world's
best-performing currency, the rouble lost 17% in December
following Western moves to introduce a price cap and an EU
embargo on Russian oil exports.
It has since recovered against the dollar as large exporters
sell off foreign currency earnings accumulated over the first
days of January. The rouble may try to further strengthen as
this process continues, Alexey Antonov from Alor Broker said.
Russian stock markets were down.
The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.6% to
971.96, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index
declined 0.45% to 2,153.70.
Investors await a finance ministry announcement on the
parameters of its first placement of rouble-denominated
government debt for the new year, scheduled for Wednesday.
(Reporting by Caleb Davis
Editing by Mark Potter)