Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Rouble preserves gains after finance ministry intervention

01/17/2023 | 03:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was down slightly against the U.S. dollar in early Moscow trading on Monday, largely preserving last week's gains driven by finance ministry interventions and large exporters converting their foreign currency earnings.

At 0750 GMT the rouble was 0.54% weaker against the dollar at 68.81. Against the euro, the rouble was down 0.4% at 74.34.

The Russian finance ministry resumed foreign currency interventions for the first time in almost a year last Friday with plans to sell 54.5 billion roubles ($793 million) of yuan from its international reserves over the next few weeks, helping the rouble to arrest a recent slide against the dollar.

The rouble was trading down 0.2% against the Chinese yuan at 10.13 in Moscow.

A note from Otkrytie Research analyst Andrei Kochetkov on Tuesday said that the rouble is likely to remain stable until the end of the month. Kochetkov said that a shortened period for converting exporters' revenue to the rouble would offset the potential decline in oil revenue from the price cap imposed by Western countries.

Brent crude oil, a benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.07% at $84.52 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were down slightly at the start of trading.

The dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 1.07% to 1,013.49 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.6% down at 2,212.6 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.05% 0.64274 Delayed Quote.1.19%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.01% 0.69644 Delayed Quote.2.33%
BRENT OIL 0.86% 84.82 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.13% 1.12833 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.17% 1.22249 Delayed Quote.1.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.14% 0.688274 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.74555 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.08335 Delayed Quote.1.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.26% 0.011293 Delayed Quote.0.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.01223 Delayed Quote.1.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.29% 0.64053 Delayed Quote.0.52%
RTS INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-41.03%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.50% 724.5966 Real-time Quote.-0.42%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.04% 437.8493 Real-time Quote.-0.19%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.47% 6.77311 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.07% 0.923071 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.34% 68.675 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
WTI 0.89% 79.445 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
Latest news "Economy"
03:55aOcado slide weighs on FTSE 100
RE
03:54aUK pay growth speeds up again as BoE frets about inflation
RE
03:49aChina's reopening fuels global growth optimism, Davos panel says
RE
03:47aMadagascar solar firm secures funding to connect 50,000 households
RE
03:45aExperian third-quarter revenue rises on steady demand for loans
RE
03:44aAl Shabaab kills seven soldiers in attack on military base
RE
03:41aChina stocks rally cools as economic growth slows in Q4
RE
03:39aIn China, doctors say they are discouraged from citing COVID on death certificates
RE
03:38aJapan yields top BOJ cap for third day on eve of crucial policy decision
RE
03:37aDavos 2023: U.S. Inflation Reduction Act hailed as a game changer for climate
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access as OpenAI investment rumors swirl
2French transport minister reassures over petrol supplies as strike loom..
3Copper dips as weak China growth highlights demand challenge
4Indonesia close to EV deals with BYD Group and Tesla - minister
5Activist investor Ryan Cohen builds stake in Alibaba -WSJ

HOT NEWS