Rouble preserves gains after finance ministry intervention

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was down slightly
against the U.S. dollar in early Moscow trading on Monday,
largely preserving last week's gains driven by finance ministry
interventions and large exporters converting their foreign
currency earnings.
At 0750 GMT the rouble was 0.54% weaker against the dollar
at 68.81. Against the euro, the rouble was down
0.4% at 74.34.
The Russian finance ministry resumed foreign currency
interventions for the first time in almost a year last Friday
with plans to sell 54.5 billion roubles ($793 million) of yuan
from its international reserves over the next few weeks, helping
the rouble to arrest a recent slide against the dollar.
The rouble was trading down 0.2% against the Chinese yuan at
10.13 in Moscow.
A note from Otkrytie Research analyst Andrei Kochetkov on
Tuesday said that the rouble is likely to remain stable until
the end of the month. Kochetkov said that a shortened period for
converting exporters' revenue to the rouble would offset the
potential decline in oil revenue from the price cap imposed by
Western countries.
Brent crude oil, a benchmark for Russia's main
export, was up 0.07% at $84.52 a barrel.
Russian stock indexes were down slightly at the start of
trading.
The dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 1.07% to
1,013.49 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index
was 0.6% down at 2,212.6 points.
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
(Reporting by Reuters
Editing by David Goodman
)