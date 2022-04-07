Rouble rallies on Moscow Exchange, stocks up after new sanctions

April 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed sharply in
Moscow trade on Thursday to levels last seen before Russia sent
tens of thousands of soldiers to Ukraine, while stocks indexes
jumped higher, shrugging off a new round of sweeping western
sanctions.
The rouble ended the day 5% higher at 75.75 against the
dollar after briefly touching 74.2625, its
strongest level since Feb. 11.
Moves in the rouble were jittery and trading volumes on the
Moscow Exchange were small compared with levels seen before
Russia started what it calls "a special military operation" in
Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The rouble has recently been steered by mandatory conversion
of dollar and euro revenues by export-focused companies, while
demand for forex has been limited by capital controls that the
central bank imposed as the rouble crashed to record lows in
March.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that his
ministry together with the central bank were working on measures
to make the rouble exchange rate more predictable and less
volatile.
Against the euro, the rouble firmed more than 6% to 81.45
after touching its strongest level since late
October of 80.69.
On the interbank market the rouble was weaker. Banks offered
to buy dollars at 76.75 and sell them at 81.75. The
euro/rouble rates stood at 83.50 and 88.95,
respectively.
The Russian currency has so far shrugged off fears that
Russia was edging closer to a potential default on its
international debt as it paid dollar bondholders in roubles and
said it would continue to do so as long as its foreign exchange
reserves were blocked by sanctions.
On the stock market, the rouble-based MOEX Russian index
climbed 0.9% higher to 2,635.4 after falling the day
before when shares took a hit from new sanctions.
The United States on Wednesday announced a new round of
penalties targeting Russian financial institutions, as well as
Kremlin officials and their family members.
The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 5.6% to
1,092.4 points, its highest since Feb. 23.
"Non-residents are still not taking part in trading, while a
ban on short selling remains in place. We expect a mixed
dynamics of the indexes in the near future... Volatility will
stay," Sberbank Asset Management said in a note.
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
(Reporting by Reuters
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)